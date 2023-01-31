Form Energy will install two 10 MW / 1,000 MWh batteries on the sites of Xcel Energy's former coal-fired plants.From pv magazine USA Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost effective is important in grid reliability. This is the logic that supported the creation of Boston startup Form Energy's iron-air batteries. The grid-scale batteries can store intermittent renewables-sourced electricity for 100 hours at costs competitive with conventional power plants. Utility Xcel Energy said ...

