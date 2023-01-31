Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.01.2023

WKN: A14S31 ISIN: US92242Y1001 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
VEDANTA LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEDANTA LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.01.2023 | 09:06
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2022 rankings

NEW DELHI, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Aluminium, one of the world's top producers of aluminium, moves into 2nd spot in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world rankings for the aluminium industry for assessment period FY 21-22. This makes Vedanta Aluminium the second most sustainable aluminium producer in the world.

Vedanta's Aluminium plant at Jharsuguda (Odisha), the largest aluminium smelter (PRNewsfoto/Vedanta Aluminium)

The company moved up two spots from the previous 4th rank globally, in the FY 20-21 assessment. Vedanta Aluminium scored high on most aspects of Environment, Social and Governance criteria, including Cybersecurity, Environment Reporting, Environmental Policy & Management Systems, Labor Practice Indicators, Human Capital Development, Talent Attraction & Retention, Customer Relationship Management, and Social Impact on Communities.

Mr Rahul Sharma, CEO, Vedanta Limited - Aluminium Business, said, "Our S&P DJSI ranking for 2022 reflects our commitment to structurally integrate the principles of sustainability throughout our value chain, from sourcing to product delivery, with climate action central to our growth journey. Our sustainable development agenda includes a laser focus on decarbonisation of our operations, increasing quantum of renewables in our energy mix, judicious use of natural resources like water, wellbeing of our employees & partners, fostering circular economy in waste management, and partnership with local communities for climate resilience. The recognition of being the second most sustainable aluminium producer in the world echoes our mission of 'Transforming for Good' for the betterment of our planet, people, and communities."

Vedanta Aluminium's approach to sustainability spans critical dimensions, such as carbon reduction & energy efficiency, economic performance, supply chain, air quality, water management, biodiversity, waste management, health and safety, people excellence, community welfare, etc. Encapsulating this journey, the company recently published its Sustainability Report and maiden report on climate change (aligned to the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures framework) for FY 2021-22. Both reports can be accessed on the company website, at https://vedantaaluminium.com/sustainability/sustainability-report/

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest producer of aluminium. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow. www.vedantaaluminium.com

For further information, please contact:

Sonal Choithani
Chief Communications Officer
Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd.
Sonal.Choithani@vedanta.co.in
www.vedantaaluminium.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991983/Vedanta_Aluminium_Plant.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1991984/Vedanta_Aluminium_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Vedanta Aluminium)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vedanta-aluminium-ranks-2nd-in-sp-dow-jones-sustainability-index-djsi-2022-rankings-301734153.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
