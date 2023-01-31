Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.01.2023 | 09:06
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

London, January 30

[31.01.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
30.01.23IE00BN4GXL6323,979,000.00EUR0209,337,126.538.73
30.01.23IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0887,492.0288.0448
30.01.23IE00BMQ5Y557878,600.00EUR300,000.000088,001,685.16100.1613
30.01.23IE00BMDWWS85129,202.00USD013,905,081.59107.6228
30.01.23IE00BN0T9H7057,519.00GBP0 6,085,351.24105.7972
30.01.23IE00BKX90X67113,641.00EUR011,765,797.21103.5348
30.01.23IE00BKX90W5046,929.00CHF04,624,661.4898.5459
30.01.23IE000V6NHO666,985,618.00USD063,451,493.709.0832
30.01.23IE000L1I4R943,000,000.00USD030,635,869.1010.212
