Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 30
[31.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,979,000.00
|EUR
|0
|209,337,126.53
|8.73
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|887,492.02
|88.0448
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|878,600.00
|EUR
|300,000.0000
|88,001,685.16
|100.1613
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|129,202.00
|USD
|0
|13,905,081.59
|107.6228
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|6,085,351.24
|105.7972
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,765,797.21
|103.5348
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,929.00
|CHF
|0
|4,624,661.48
|98.5459
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,451,493.70
|9.0832
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,635,869.10
|10.212
