Eavor Technologies Inc.: Success at Eavor's New Mexico project triggers follow-on strategic investments

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eavor Technologies Inc. ("Eavor"), a leader in globally scalable geothermal technology, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its next generation geothermal demonstration project in New Mexico, USA: Eavor-Deep.



Beginning in August and concluding in December of last year, after having drilled a two-leg multilateral well down to 18,000' TVD and ~250°C, Eavor met its objectives, including achieving technical milestones which have drawn a follow-on investment of $10 million CAD from bp Ventures ("bp Ventures").

These milestones were a combination of technical and operational measures and markers including depth, temperature, bit-life and rate of penetration in granite rock.

Several other objectives were reached including:

Isolation of the upper fractured permeable zone with casing to enable drilling of the multilaterals in the deeper low permeability basement rock, and subsequent sealing with Rock-Pipe technology.





Demonstrated insulated drill pipe ("IDP") thermodynamic and mechanical performance with increased Rate of Penetration aided by shock cooling.





Successfully executed cased hole side-track in granite.





Demonstrated directional steering ability in hard rock with difficult intrusions and interbedded metamorphic formations.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. ("H&P") has also added to its 2021 equity investment, bringing its total to $10.2 million CAD, building on the companies' ongoing collaborative efforts to further advance state of the art drilling technologies.

Mark Hodder, VP Drilling at Eavor, stated that: "The opportunity to confront this level of technical drilling challenges is rare. Our successes at Eavor-Deep are credited to the talents, commitment and passion of the combined teams of Eavor and H&P."

Combined with the proof of concept demonstrated at the Derek Riddell Eavor-Lite Demonstration Facility near Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, Canada in 2019, the milestones reached at Eavor-Deep in 2022 have validated all the key elements required to construct and operate commercial Eavor-Loops.

Matt Toews, CTO at Eavor, stated that: "The goals for our technology include not only reaching sub US$60 per megawatt-hour costs, but to enable widespread global scalability. The progress made in New Mexico is a critical step in this endeavor, and alongside our partners we will continue this process of innovation and iteration."

About Eavor Technologies Inc.

Eavor

About bp Ventures:

bp ventures was set up more than 10 years ago as bp's corporate venture capital arm. Since then bp has invested over $1bn in technology companies and is actively managing 40 investments today. bp ventures makes strategic equity investments in private, high growth businesses accelerating innovation across bp's transition growth engines: renewables, EV charging, convenience, bioenergy, and hydrogen. bp.com/ventures

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Reference material: NREL - Techno-economic performance of Eavor-Loop 2.0 - Eavor

