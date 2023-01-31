DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 30-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.9453

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7382507

CODE: PRWU LN

ISIN: LU2089238203

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2089238203 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRWU LN

