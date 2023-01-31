Anzeige
31.01.2023
Bruno Ultra BARCELOS is appointed Managing Director of Ethypharm UK

SAINT-CLOUD, France, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ethypharm Group appoints Bruno Ultra BARCELOS as Managing Director of its UK subsidiary.

Bruno Ultra BARCELOS is appointed Managing Director of Ethypharm UK

Bruno Ultra BARCELOS holds an Executive MBA from Kellogg-WHU He has 30 years of experience in Europe with large international pharmaceutical groups, specialising in both specialities, biosimilars and generic medicines (Schering-Plough, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Group). Bruno has held increasingly responsible commercial positions in both sales and marketing, up to General Management positions in Europe. He joins Ethypharm from Sandoz, where he was Country Head for Belgium and Luxembourg.

Bruno Ultra BARCELOS joins the Ethypharm Group as Managing Director of the Ethypharm UK subsidiary, Ethypharm's first commercial affiliate, representing 30% of its turnover.

"I am proud to join Ethypharm and very excited about this new challenge. As Managing Director of Ethypharm UK I will continue to foster a growth mindset and focus the teams on the opportunities ahead. I look forward to leading the talented people in place to continue to develop and grow our business, with a focus on the service to our customers and on the safety and quality of our medicines," says Bruno Ultra BARCELOS.

About Ethypharm

Ethypharm is a European pharmaceutical company focused on two areas: the Central Nervous System and Hospital injectables. Ethypharm markets its drugs directly in Europe and China, and with partners in North America and the Middle East. The Group employs 1,500+ people, mainly in Europe and China.

Ethypharm works closely with authorities and healthcare professionals to ensure the appropriate use of and access to its medicines, by as many people as possible.

For more information about Ethypharm, visit http://www.ethypharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992088/Bruno_Barcelos_Ethyparm_UK.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992089/Ethypharm_Logo.jpg

Press Contact

Ethypharm: Avril Ponnelle, presse@ethypharm.com

Ethypharm Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bruno-ultra-barcelos-is-appointed-managing-director-of-ethypharm-uk-301733631.html

