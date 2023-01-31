The 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship will be held in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia from 12 to 28 May. Finland and Latvia will organize the tournament together so that Group A will be played in Tampere and Group B in Riga.

Hungary will play in Group A, i.e., in Tampere, Finland. Finland, Denmark, Germany, Austria, France, Sweden, and the United States are also in the same group. Quarter finals are played in Tampere and Riga, but the location depends on how the teams have played in the preliminary round. Semi-finals and finals will take place in Tampere.

Single game tickets are now on sale and can still be found for all games and in all different price categories. However, act fast or you will miss your chance to see your national team in action.

Hungary starts against Denmark

Single game ticket prices to Hungary's games start at 10 and children's tickets at 5.

Hungary will start their tournament against Denmark on Saturday 13 May at 16:20. Tickets for this game start at 20 and 13 for a children's ticket.

Prices exclude ticket operator fees.

Come and cheer on your team in person and take part in the excitement of best on best ice hockey.

Hungary's games in Group A, Tampere, Finland

13.5. Hungary Denmark

14.5. USA Hungary

16.5. France Hungary

18.5. Hungary Sweden

19.5. Hungary Finland

21.5. Germany Hungary

22.5. Austria Hungary

2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2023/wm

Schedule https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2023/wm/schedule

Tickets https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2023/wm/static/37881/tickets_world_championship

Visit Tampere https://visittampere.fi/en/

