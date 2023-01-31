The Philippines Clinical Laboratory Market is expected to generate ~$1500 Mn by 2027F owing to Rising Health Consciousness, Government Regulations and Technological Advancements: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippines Clinical Laboratories Market is at growing stage and has highly fragmented market with about 4000+ labs all over Philippines. The competitive rivalry is medium among the competitors. There are Private Hospitals and Independent Labs in the market. Hi-Precision and The Medical City dominated the market in 2022P.





The growth is expected to driven by increasing digital presence, expansion of laboratories to all the regions of Philippines, increasing healthcare budget by the government, more awareness among the people and rising standard of living among others.

Revenue from private sector is expected to further go up as more private laboratories are opening up. Private laboratory chains are expanding to all over Philippines .

. As government regulations are becoming stricter in the laboratory industry, more labs are expected to get affiliated to Department of Health in future. Also, since DOH licensed entity is more reliable, so people are more likely to approach institutional labs in future as they become more aware.

Emergence of testing kits and POCT: The purpose of POCT is to provide immediate information about the patient's condition. These device helps in rapid decision-making abilities, to reduce the turnaround time and improve patient care, which will negatively affect the demand for clinical laboratory testing due to its proximity and ease of access.

Rising Health Consciousness: People's consumption patterns are shifting to the health component as a new habit, so that people are increasingly prioritizing health consumption. More people are enrolled in the PhilHealth (National Health Insurance Scheme) program and more people are going for regular checkups. Post covid people have become more conscious for their health.

Comprehensive Test Menu: Laboratory chains have helped in expanding the test menu and offering sophisticated tests and lucrative packages in Philippines; these chains are acting as referral centers for hospitals and stand-alone labs in the country for advanced testing.

Newer Delivery Models: Laboratory chains in Philippines are instrumental in transforming the industry; these chains have played a critical role in shaping the new delivery models while focusing on quality and patient centricity. New services like Mobile Laboratory Clinic and Home services are becoming popular in Philippines.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Clinical Laboratory Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by increasing awareness, widening customer base, digitalization and increasing corporate requirements for clinical testing" by Ken Research observed that Clinical Laboratory market is an emergent healthcare market in Philippines at a growing stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The rising government policies and demand for medical attention, health consciousness among the population along with government initiatives is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a 8.99% CAGR during 2022-2027F owing to the Emergence of testing kits and POCT, Newer Delivery Models and new government policies.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Philippines Clinical Laboratories Market

By Ownership

Private

Public

By Structure-Revenue

Organized Labs

Unorganized Labs

By Payor- Independent Labs

Out of Pocket

Private Health Insurance

Government

By type of reference

Doctor Referrals

Walk-Ins

Corporate Clients

External Referrals

Online Referrals

By Number of Tests- Independent Labs

Routine

Esoteric

Non-Laboratory

By Institutional Character

Institutional

Non-Institutional

By Level of services

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

Limited

Number of Labs- By Region

Region 1 (ILOCOS)

Region 2 (CAGAYAN VALLEY)

Region 3 (CENTRAL LUZON)

Region 4A (CALABARZON)

Region 4B (MIMAROPA)

(MIMAROPA) Region 5 (BICOL)

Region 6 (WESTERN VISAYAS)

Region 7 (CENTRAL VISAYAS)

Region 8 (EASTERN VISAYAS)

Region 9 (ZAMBOANGA PENINSULA)

Region 10 (NORTHERN MINDANAO)

Region 11 (DAVAO)

Region 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN)

Region 13 (CARAGA)

NCR

CARR

BARMM

Key Target Audience

Clinic Service Providers

Clinic Equipment Distributors

Clinic Equipment Manufacturers

Clinics

Hospitals

Healthcare Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Tourism Agencies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Base Period: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Companies Covered

Hi- Precision

The Medical City

Medicus Diagnostics

Singapore Diagnostics

New World Diagnostics

Medi card

Aventus Medical Care

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Pre-covid Health statistics of Philippines

Infectious Diseases in Philippines

Government Initiatives in Healthcare

Covid Impact and Responses

Cross Comparison of ASEAN Countries

WHO International Health Regulation capacity score: Laboratory

Categorization of Non-Hospital based Laboratories and number of units in Philippines

Evolution of Clinical Laboratory Industry

Ecosystem of Philippines Clinical Laboratory Market

Value Chain of Clinical Laboratory Industry

Market size of Philippines Clinical Laboratory Industry, 2017 - 2022

Market Segmentation, 2022P

Trends and Developments in Philippines Clinical Laboratory Market

Clinical Laboratory Market Growth Drivers in Philippines Clinical Laboratory Market

Clinical Laboratory Market Issues and Challenges in Laboratory Industry

Government Regulations in Laboratory Industry

Decision making Parameters of Customers

SWOT Analysis

Next Generation Laboratory Technology Trends

Competition Scenario of Philippines Clinical Laboratory Market

Market share of Major players

Future Outlook and Projections, 2022-2027E

Analyst Recommendations

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Philippines Clinical Laboratory Market

