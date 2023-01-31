Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - T2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A3DVMD) ("T2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce granting of additional BLM lode mining claims at the Lida copper-silver project on the Walker Lane Belt in south-central Esmeralda County, Nevada. The additional claims were staked during the preparation for drilling in late 2022, to secure a sub-surface induced polarization ("IP") chargeability anomaly and adjacent resistivity anomaly. The area covered by the claim block now totals 5.25 sq km and secures the strike extent of the IP and resistivity anomalies.

The Lida project is now comprised of 63 granted BLM lode mining claims that cover three recently identified high chargeability anomalies and an adjacent strong resistivity anomaly (see press release dated 23/08/22). The chargeability/resistivity zone corresponds to an area of high-grade oxide copper sampled at surface. In 57 samples taken from dump and pit material, copper ranged from 26.20% Cu to 12 ppm Cu averaging 1.80% Cu. Twenty samples exceeded 1% Cu including 14 that exceeded 2% Cu.

The geological setting and the character of the geophysical anomalies suggests Lida has highest potential for a porphyry style mineralization in the volcanics intruding the carbonate-rich Harkless and Poleta Formations. There is no indication from exploration records or field observations that the chargeability/resistivity targets have been previously drill tested.

"As we learn more about the potential of the Lida project, we have elected to expand our land position beyond the chargeability and resistivity anomalies identified in the 2022 IP program. Lida sits within the central Walker Lane, Nevada, one of the United States best and busiest exploration addresses for gold, silver, copper and lithium," said Mark Saxon, President and CEO.

About T2 Metals Corp (TSXV: TWO) (OTCQB: AGLAF) (WKN: A3DVMD)

T2 Metals Corp is an emerging copper and precious metal company enhancing shareholder value through exploration and discovery. T2 is focused on the Sherridon Project in Manitoba, the Lida Project in Nevada, and the Cora Project in Arizona.

