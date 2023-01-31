Experian, Trulioo veteran joins as SVP of worldwide sales, partnering with new VP of global account management to drive Jumio's success at critical time in company's next stage of growth

Jumio, the leading provider of automated, end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC solutions, today announced the addition of Experian and Trulioo veteran Jon Jones as the company's new senior vice president of worldwide sales, and the promotion of Simon Winchester to vice president of global account management.

These appointments follow a landmark year for Jumio and are intended to further establish the company as the global leader in the identity space.

Jon Jones has more than 25 years of experience in the fraud and identity space. He joins Jumio from Experian, where he most recently served as senior vice president of sales operations and focused on the company's fraud and identity, software, analytics and consulting product lines. Before that, he was president of Trulioo.

At Jumio, Jones will drive the company's global sales strategy.

"I've known Jumio for several years, and the strong purpose behind the company has always resonated with me. The whole concept of reducing and removing identity theft and fraud has been with me throughout my career, which is why aligning with Jumio's mission is so important," Jones said. "Jumio is a leader in the identity space, and I look forward to being a part of the company's next level of growth."

Simon Winchester is an industry expert who has worked for the company since 2014 in various enterprise sales leadership roles. He most recently served as Jumio's vice president of worldwide advanced technologies and, before that, vice president of EMEA sales.

In his new role, Winchester's focus is on fostering and growing Jumio's relationship with its global customer base.

"Jumio's global sales organization is the best in the business, and with Jon, Simon and our sales leaders at the helm, I have no doubt we will continue to do great things with the world's leading innovators and disruptors," said Robert Prigge, Jumio CEO.

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio KYX Platform provides advanced risk signals, identity proofing and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging advanced technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps organizations fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit jumio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005241/en/

Contacts:

U.S. Media Contact

Elena Philippou

10Fold Communications

jumio@10fold.com

925-639-0409

Europe Media Contact

Gemma Lingham

FleishmanHillard UK

gemma.lingham@fleishman.com

+44-752-569-9347

LATAM Media Contact

Karina Durán

Nasci Comunicación

karina@nasci.com.mx

+52 55 5139 5482

APAC Media Contact

Luke Nazir

FINN Partners

Luke.Nazir@finnpartners.com

+65 8139 2504