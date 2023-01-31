

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $12.75 billion, or $3.09 per share. This compares with $8.87 billion, or $2.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $14.04 billion or $3.40 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $95.43 billion from $84.97 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $12.75 Bln. vs. $8.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.09 vs. $2.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.29 -Revenue (Q4): $95.43 Bln vs. $84.97 Bln last year.



