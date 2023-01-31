Vancouver, Kelowna and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering Fintech stocks releases a special report on the importance of patents in Fintech as the industry changes and adapts to market conditions, featuring AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX).

In a recent report, Fintech - the Importance of patents as banking and technology converge Cipher notes that, "banks are behind in the patent game and need to catch up. has five times more Fintech patents than all the banks put together. Technology companies understand the role of intellectual property to define and protect markets."

AppTech Payments Corp., an innovative Fintech company currently holds an extensive IP portfolio and recently launched Commerse, a cloud-based Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service ("CXS") platform backed by AppTech's mobile commerce patents, core partner technology and other related internal intellectual property.

In a recent Fox news interview, Slatestone Wealth Chief Market Strategist Kenny Polari talked about why AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) was one of his five year stock picks. "It's a very interesting name when you think about small cap growth and you think about the opportunity in the Fintech space with payments as a service and banking as a service. They have launched a new platform called Commerse.

"Their technology has been cited by more than 500 big listed companies like Visa, Microsoft and Apple that use their technology (Apptech's) in their technology stack."

AppTech CEO Luke D'Angelo and CNBC and Fox Business Network Market Analyst, Kenny Polcari recently held a Fireside chat where they discussed in detail the value of the company's Intellectual Property and how that creates potential revenue streams.

D'Angelo said, "When you have a patent you have people (companies) that issue forward citations on these patents. If you have one or five or ten, you are considered a winner. A forward citation is when a company files with the US Patent Office that they are using our technology in their technology stack. Apptech has over 500 forward citations.

"We believe that our technology is the cornerstone of what we know as mobile payment technology today."

AppTech CEO Luke D'Angelo recently told Investor Ideas in a podcast that, "First and foremost, our intellectual property is bar none. We wanted to make sure that when we came to market that we're not looking back. We're not looking to the left or right, we're just charging straight forward. Our due diligence and study of the Fintech market for the last 7 years is paramount."

Last April AppTech announced its definitive agreement to purchase Hothand Inc. ("Hothand"), a patent holding company which owns the intellectual property rights to a wide array of mobile credit/debit transaction and mobile search, location, offer and payment fields.

From the news: "AppTech will acquire Hothand's portfolio of twelve patents focused on the delivery, purchase, or request of any products or services within a specific geolocation and time provided by a consumer from any cell phone anywhere in the United States. Hothand's family of patents also includes advertising on mobile phones within the application, where the products or services are purchased. These patents will serve as a great complement to AppTech's current patented and proprietary software, which is expected to provide progressive and adaptable products that are available through a suite of synergistic offerings directly to merchants, banking institutions and business enterprises."

Luke D'Angelo, AppTech CEO commented, "The acquisition of Hothand's patents will bolster AppTech's highly anticipated technology stack, which will bring the company to the forefront of the Fintech industry. We plan to begin writing and filing a more comprehensive patent combining our technologies with those of Hothand, which will serve as a cornerstone of AppTech's upcoming product offerings."

Apptech's current IP portfolio includes:

Mobile Commerce Framework

This patent portfolio is focused on the delivery, purchase or request of any products or services within specific geolocation and time parameters, provided by a consumer's mobile phone anywhere in the United States. This portfolio houses the patent that protects all advertising on a mobile phone, including in a store's mobile application.

System & Method for Delivering Web Content to a Mobile Device

These patents allow companies to send URLs in text messages. They are responsible for helping to create the industry protocol known as Wireless Access Protocol (WAP) Push. WAP is very commonly used when you receive a text message with a link to download content or an application to your mobile phone.

Mobile-to-Mobile Payment

System & Method

This patent was developed for moving money from cellphone to cellphone, person to person, or person to business. We believe it sparked the creation of the P2P (Peer to Peer) Payments industry by allowing users to move money by text message, click, tap, or scan.

Computer to Mobile Two-Way Chat System & Method

This patent allows for communication from a computer to mobile phone device via SMS text messaging. This technology is most used in social media messenger apps or chat features. When chatting with your friends on your favorite platform, the messages are not moving cellphone to cellphone. Rather, the messages you send through your phone are sent to the app's computer, processed, and then routed to the receiver's mobile device.

In a recent report, FinTech Revolution: The Game Changer Technologies and the Patent Landscape they explain, "In general, innovation and patents go hand in hand, and the last decade has been a defining year for the FinTech industry, which continues to grow with more R&D investments by key players. According to the patent filing trend, the year 2023 will see a nearly 60% increase in patent filing activities by organisations when compared to the year 2013."

