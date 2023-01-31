

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.32 billion, or $7.09 per share. This compares with $0.77 billion, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $3.11 billion or $6.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $40.09 billion from $35.61 billion last year.



Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $3.32 Bln. vs. $0.77 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.09 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.67 -Revenue (Q4): $40.09 Bln vs. $35.61 Bln last year.



