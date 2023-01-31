

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automaker General Motors Co. (GM) on Tuesday reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to stockholders grew 14.8 percent to $2 billion from last year's $1.74 billion.



Earnings per share were $1.39, up 19.8 percent from $1.16 last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.12, compared to $1.35 a year ago.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter climbed 28.4 percent to $43.11 billion from $33.58 billion a year ago. Analysts expected sales of $40.65 billion.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company expects its core auto operations to perform at a consistently strong level in 2023. The company projects full-year net income attributable to stockholders of $8.7 billion to $10.1 billion, EBIT-adjusted of $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $6.00-$7.00.



In fiscal 2022, net income attributable to stockholders was $9.93 billion, and adjusted earnings were $7.59 per share.



Analysts expect the company to earn $5.81 per share for the year.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, GM shares were gaining around 6 percent to trade at $38.35.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.