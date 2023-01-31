Nasuni Surpasses $100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue with 52% Growth in New Customers

File Data Services Leader Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Ex-Juniper Networks Executive Kim Perdikou

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation , a leading provider of file data services, announced record results for its fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022, with the company surpassing $100M in annual recurring revenue and delivering 52% growth in the number of new customers acquired in 2022 as compared to 2021.





Despite the challenging economic environment since the pandemic emerged in 2020, annual recurring revenue from the Nasuni File Data Services Platform has increased by more than 140%. In 2022, Nasuni's relational Net Promoter Score increased for the fourth year in a row and is now 48% above the industry average for software companies. Customer satisfaction scores and gross customer retention rates both remained best-in-class at 98% and 97.5%, respectively.

Enterprise IT continues to rapidly move data infrastructure to the cloud, which along with the serious threat of ransomware and the need to support hybrid/remote work, has fueled strong demand for the Nasuni File Data Services Platform. In 2022, Nasuni introduced Nasuni Ransomware Protection and Nasuni Access Anywhere to the market to address these concerns from both existing and new customers. The reception to these offerings has been very strong.

"Nasuni was one of the best investments we ever made because it removed all the stress of owning millions of files at 25 branches - and backing them up quickly and safely - and being able to restore them quickly and completely," said Bernd Gewehr, director of IT at Voessing. "This is the real beauty of Nasuni."

Nasuni has also expanded its board of directors with the appointment of former Juniper Networks senior executive Kim Perdikou. At Juniper, Perdikou served in a number of senior roles including CIO, general manager of the infrastructure products group, and executive vice president for the office of the CEO. She also has public board experience and is currently a member of the boards of several enterprise technology companies including Atsign and CyberArk. In addition, she serves on the Supervisory Board of Alter Domus, a financial services company for alternative investments.

"Nasuni's growth has been impressive and given the advanced data management capabilities it enables for customers while simultaneously cutting costs, I believe its growth is really only just getting started," said Perdikou. "Enterprise data infrastructure is rapidly moving to the cloud, and Nasuni provides a simple, cost-effective way to accomplish this. I am very excited to join the board to help Nasuni scale globally to meet the rapidly rising need for their file data services solutions."

The company has also bolstered its leadership team in response to the escalated demand for the Nasuni File Data Services Platform with the appointment of Pete Agresta as chief revenue officer. Formerly of Pure Storage, where he more than doubled the enterprise sales team's revenue to more than $1 billion in just four years, Agresta brings over 25 years of senior-level experience to oversee Nasuni's global sales, strategic partners, and channel programs to accelerate growth and scale global go-to-market activities.

Additional achievements in 2022 include:

$60 million in growth equity investment : Led by Sixth Street, this latest round of funding enables continued investment in product and market expansion.

: Led by Sixth Street, this latest round of funding enables continued investment in product and market expansion. Acquisition of Storage Made Easy : The acquisition enables Nasuni to provide best-in-class remote work experiences for remote and hybrid workers.

: The acquisition enables Nasuni to provide best-in-class remote work experiences for remote and hybrid workers. Acquisition of DBM Cloud Systems' data mobility technology : Nasuni gained data mobility capabilities to provide enterprises with seamless data migration and enhanced multi-cloud support.

: Nasuni gained data mobility capabilities to provide enterprises with seamless data migration and enhanced multi-cloud support. Introduction of Nasuni Ransomware Protection add-on service : Enables rapid detection of live attacks reducing the time and resources required to uncover the source of the threat, coupled with Nasuni's rapid recovery capabilities to restore millions of files in seconds.

: Enables rapid detection of live attacks reducing the time and resources required to uncover the source of the threat, coupled with Nasuni's rapid recovery capabilities to restore millions of files in seconds. Availability of Nasuni Access Anywhere : Delivers a secure VPN-less solution that provides resilient access to files from any location, even in high-latency environments. It also allows employees to securely share files and folders with clients, contractors and partners anywhere in the world.

: Delivers a secure VPN-less solution that provides resilient access to files from any location, even in high-latency environments. It also allows employees to securely share files and folders with clients, contractors and partners anywhere in the world. Global expansion : The persistent threat of ransomware and rise of hybrid work spurred significant demand for the Nasuni File Data Services Platform in Europe's DACH region ( Austria , Germany , and Switzerland ). Nasuni also unveiled its newly established Innovation Centre in Cork, Ireland .

: The persistent threat of ransomware and rise of hybrid work spurred significant demand for the Nasuni File Data Services Platform in DACH region ( , , and ). Nasuni also unveiled its newly established Innovation Centre in . Cloud partnership milestones: Achieved significant growth in data under management with the big three cloud providers, seeing a 63% year-over-year increase in data held in Microsoft Azure, 37% for AWS, and 270% in Google Cloud. Nasuni now manages more than 170 petabytes of data within these main cloud storage providers, while enabling significant cost savings for users.

"Since the pandemic began in early 2020, the world has been through lockdowns, a recession, a period of significant inflation, and a period of significant contraction in the equity markets," said Paul Flanagan, CEO of Nasuni. "We are very proud that during this challenging time, Nasuni has continued its rapid growth, demonstrating the confidence enterprise IT has in the Nasuni File Data Services Platform's ability to protect their data, securely store it, and make it globally available so people can easily collaborate across continents. The trends that have fueled this momentum - cloud migration, the need for strong ransomware protection, and support for a hybrid workforce - are only getting stronger, and help to set a course of continued growth in 2023 and beyond."

About Nasuni

Nasuni Corporation is a leading file data services company that helps organizations create a secure, file data cloud for digital transformation, global growth, and information insight. The Nasuni File Data Services Platform is a cloud-native suite of services that simplifies file data infrastructure, enhances file data protection, and ensures fast file access globally at the lowest cost. By consolidating file data in easily expandable cloud object storage from Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Nasuni becomes the cloud-native replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server infrastructure, as well as complex legacy file backup, disaster recovery, remote access, and file synchronization technologies. Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni to easily access and share file data globally from the office, home, or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

