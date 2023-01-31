

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.90 billion, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $1.64 billion, or $2.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, McDonald's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 billion or $2.59 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $5.93 billion from $6.00 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.90 Bln. vs. $1.64 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.59 vs. $2.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.46 -Revenue (Q4): $5.93 Bln vs. $6.00 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.