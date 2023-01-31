PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $435.8 million, compared to $366.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of 19.0%, or $69.5 million. Organic revenue growth contributed 9.1%, or $33.3 million, driven by favorable price realization and higher volume for products and services across most product lines and all regions. Inorganic revenue contributed $42.9 million, primarily related to our acquisition of the Mar Cor business on January 3, 2022. Revenue was unfavorably impacted by $6.7 million in the period related to foreign currency translation. Net income for the quarter was $9.3 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.07, as compared to net income of $6.1 million and diluted EPS of $0.05 in the prior year period. The increase in net income of 52.5%, or $3.2 million, was favorably impacted by increased revenues and related profit. These benefits were partially offset by increased operating expenses as compared to the prior period, including higher legal expenses as well as higher wages and other costs associated with acquisitions and inflation. The increased operating costs were somewhat mitigated by non-cash foreign currency translation gains in the current period. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $72.7 million, as compared to $54.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of 33.9%, or $18.4 million. See the "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" section below for additional information regarding adjusted EBITDA.

" We are very pleased with our start to fiscal 2023." said Ron Keating, Evoqua President and CEO, " Our first quarter results were strong across all regions and most end markets, as revenues were up 19.0% over the prior year period, with organic growth contributing 9.1%. We continue to see broad based demand across our key markets, particularly Life Sciences and Microelectronics. Our order flow remains healthy as well, with a book to bill ratio again over 1.0. The ISS backlog continued to grow, and we are pleased with the progress of outsourced water and our digital strategy. Leverage on organic growth drove adjusted EBITDA up nearly 34%, and we saw margin expansion over the prior year quarter."

Mr. Keating continued, " Our outlook for the broader markets remains positive, and our pipeline continues to be robust. We have increased inventory levels to support our strong order book, as material availability remains limited in certain regions and for certain components. Despite this, our net debt leverage returned to pre-Mar Cor acquisition levels just one year after the purchase. With supply chain visibility improving and inflation abating in some key commodities, we remain confident we will reach our 100%+ cash conversion target for the year."

Mr. Keating concluded by stating, " On January 23, 2023, Xylem, Inc. ("Xylem") announced that we have entered into a definitive agreement under which Xylem will acquire Evoqua in an all-stock transaction. Joining forces with Xylem is an exciting opportunity for Evoqua and for our team members. This combination provides a platform to leverage our combined strengths, and we look forward to the prospect of increasing our impact to better address the most pressing and increasingly complex global water challenges. While we remain focused on executing our plan until the deal closes, we will not be providing updates to guidance going forward."

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.®

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to adjusted EBITDA, a financial measure that is not calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). This non-GAAP financial measure is provided as additional information for investors. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to management and investors in highlighting trends in our operating results and provides greater clarity and comparability period over period to management and our investors regarding the operational impact of long-term strategic decisions relating to capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures. For definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations to the most directly comparable respective GAAP measures, see the "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" section below.

With respect to forward-looking guidance provided in this press release, we have not presented a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure adjusted free cash flow conversion to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is impractical to forecast certain items without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and financial impact of, and the periods in which, such items, including foreign exchange impact and certain expenses for which we adjust, may be recognized. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenue from product sales and services $ 435,846 $ 366,268 Cost of product sales and services (305,537 ) (255,760 ) Gross profit $ 130,309 $ 110,508 General and administrative expense (64,076 ) (57,829 ) Sales and marketing expense (40,386 ) (36,449 ) Research and development expense (3,835 ) (3,452 ) Total operating expenses $ (108,297 ) $ (97,730 ) Other operating income, net 1,220 1,510 Income before interest expense and income taxes $ 23,232 $ 14,288 Interest expense (10,074 ) (6,579 ) Income before income taxes $ 13,158 $ 7,709 Income tax expense (3,890 ) (1,621 ) Net income $ 9,268 $ 6,088 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest - 101 Net income attributable to Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. $ 9,268 $ 5,987 Basic income per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.05 Diluted income per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.05

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets $ 848,320 $ 831,389 Cash and cash equivalents 104,703 134,005 Receivables, net 301,128 305,712 Inventories, net 258,264 229,351 Contract assets 118,466 102,123 Other current assets 65,759 60,198 Property, plant, and equipment, net 409,992 405,289 Goodwill 476,213 473,572 Intangible assets, net 307,747 317,733 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 57,624 53,540 Other non-current assets 107,461 109,340 Total assets $ 2,207,357 $ 2,190,863 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities $ 486,837 $ 483,716 Accounts payable 219,886 213,518 Current portion of debt, net of deferred financing fees and discounts 19,322 17,266 Contract liabilities 77,589 62,439 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 156,846 178,272 Other current liabilities 13,194 12,221 Non-current liabilities 990,788 997,054 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing fees and discounts 852,469 863,534 Obligation under operating leases 47,399 43,961 Other non-current liabilities 90,920 89,559 Total liabilities $ 1,477,625 $ 1,480,770 Shareholders' equity Common stock, par value $0.01: authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued 123,567 shares, outstanding 121,903 at December 31, 2022; issued 123,411 shares, outstanding 121,747 at September 30, 2022 $ 1,237 $ 1,235 Treasury stock: 1,664 shares at December 31, 2022 and 1,664 shares at September 30, 2022 (2,837 ) (2,837 ) Additional paid-in capital 616,354 607,748 Retained earnings 70,284 61,016 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 44,694 42,931 Total shareholders' equity $ 729,732 $ 710,093 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,207,357 $ 2,190,863

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 9,268 $ 6,088 Reconciliation of net income to cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,248 28,640 Amortization of deferred financing fees 476 467 Deferred income taxes 1,852 251 Share-based compensation 6,196 5,203 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (836 ) (4 ) Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses on intercompany loans and other non-cash items (8,184 ) 1,502 Changes in assets and liabilities (43,293 ) (5,767 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,273 ) 36,380 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (22,742 ) (15,540 ) Purchase of intangibles (1,120 ) (664 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,674 1,370 Acquisitions 1,716 - Net cash used in investing activities (20,472 ) (14,834 ) Financing activities Borrowing of debt 23,700 5,949 Repayment of debt (33,185 ) (19,378 ) Repayment of finance lease obligation (3,905 ) (3,174 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2,868 2,085 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of share-based compensation awards (390 ) (1,261 ) Distribution to non-controlling interest - (100 ) Net cash used in financing activities (10,912 ) (15,879 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3,355 614 Change in cash and cash equivalents (29,302 ) 6,281 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 134,005 146,244 End of period $ 104,703 $ 152,525

Revenue

Revenue is used by management to evaluate the performance of our business. Revenue growth is primarily related to organic and inorganic factors. Organic revenue growth, as a component of revenue growth, is defined as period over period revenue growth without (i) the impact from acquisitions and divestitures during the first 12 months following the closing of the acquisition or divestiture, which we refer to as inorganic impact, and (ii) the impact of foreign currency translation. Divestitures include sales of insignificant portions of our business that did not meet the criteria for classification as a discontinued operation. We disregard the effect of foreign currency translation from organic revenue growth because foreign currency translation is not under management's control, is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends. The effect of acquisitions and divestitures during the first 12 months following the closing of the acquisition or divestiture are excluded because they can obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult between the Company and its peers due to the varying nature, size, and number of transactions from period to period.

Components of our revenue growth for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 are as follows:

Evoqua Water Technologies Integrated Solutions and Services Applied Product Technologies (In millions) $ Change % Change $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Three months ended December 31, 2020 total revenue $ 322.2 n/a $ 214.7 n/a $ 107.5 n/a Organic 41.8 13.0 % 28.2 13.1 % 13.6 12.7 % Inorganic 1.8 0.6 % 1.8 0.8 % - - % Foreign currency translation 0.5 0.1 % 0.4 0.3 % 0.1 - % Three months ended December 31, 2021 total revenue $ 366.3 13.7 % $ 245.1 14.2 % $ 121.2 12.7 % Organic 33.3 9.1 % 18.5 7.5 % 14.8 12.2 % Inorganic 42.9 11.7 % 42.9 17.5 % - - % Foreign currency translation (6.7 ) (1.8 ) % (1.1 ) (0.4 )% (5.6 ) (4.6 )% Three months ended December 31, 2022 total revenue $ 435.8 19.0 % $ 305.4 24.6 % $ 130.4 7.6 %

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of the Company's financial information with additional useful information in evaluating operating performance. We use the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the strength and financial performance of our core business.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax benefit (expense), and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax benefit (expense), and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including restructuring and related business transformation costs, share-based compensation, transaction costs, and other gains, losses and expenses that we believe do not directly reflect our underlying business operations.

Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the financial performance of our business. We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate and compare operating performance and value companies within our industry. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results and provides greater clarity and comparability period over period to management and our investors regarding the operational impact of long-term strategic decisions relating to capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. In addition, adjusted EBITDA highlights true business performance by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our underlying operations and provides investors with greater visibility into the ongoing organic drivers of our business performance.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance as follows:

to assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance;

in our management incentive compensation, which is based in part on components of adjusted EBITDA;

in certain calculations under our senior secured credit facilities, which use components of adjusted EBITDA;

to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;

to make budgeting decisions; and

to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures.

In addition to the above, our chief operating decision maker uses adjusted EBITDA of each reportable operating segment to evaluate the operating performance of such segments. Adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis is defined as earnings before depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items that have been reflected at the segment level. Adjusted EBITDA of the reportable operating segments do not include certain charges that are presented within corporate activities. These charges include certain restructuring and other business transformation charges that have been incurred to align and reposition the Company to the current reporting structure, acquisition related costs (including transaction costs and integration costs) and share-based compensation charges.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations from these results included below should be carefully evaluated. You are encouraged to evaluate each adjustment and the reasons we consider it appropriate for supplemental analysis. In addition, in evaluating adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future, we may incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, other companies in our industry or across different industries may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.

The following is a reconciliation of our net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):

Three Months Ended December 31, (In millions) 2022 2021 Variance(1) Net income $ 9.3 $ 6.1 52.5 % Income tax expense 3.9 1.6 143.8 % Interest expense 10.1 6.6 53.0 % Operating profit $ 23.3 $ 14.3 62.9 % Depreciation and amortization 33.2 28.6 16.1 % EBITDA $ 56.5 $ 42.9 31.7 % Restructuring and related business transformation costs(a) 1.7 1.4 21.4 % Share-based compensation(b) 6.3 5.3 18.9 % Transaction costs(c) 3.3 0.9 266.7 % Other losses (gains) and expenses(d) 4.9 3.8 28.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 72.7 $ 54.3 33.9 % Revenue $ 435.8 $ 366.3 19.0 % Net income as a percent of revenue 2.1 % 1.7 % 40 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.7 % 14.8 % 190 bps

(a) Restructuring and related business transformation costs Adjusted EBITDA is calculated prior to considering certain restructuring or business transformation events. These events may occur over extended periods of time, and in some cases it is reasonably possible that they could reoccur in future periods based on reorganizations of the business, cost reduction or productivity improvement needs, or in response to economic conditions. For the periods presented such events include the following: (i) Certain costs and expenses in connection with various restructuring initiatives, including severance and other employee-related costs, relocation and facility consolidation costs and third-party consultant costs to assist with these initiatives. This includes: (A) amounts related to the Company's restructuring initiatives to reduce the cost structure and rationalize location footprint following the sale of the Memcor product line; (B) amounts related to the Company's transition from a three-segment structure to a two-segment operating model designed to better serve the needs of customers worldwide; and (C) amounts related to various other initiatives implemented to restructure and reorganize our business with the appropriate management team and cost structure. (ii) Legal settlement costs and intellectual property related fees, including fees and settlement costs associated with legacy matters related to product warranty litigation on MEMCOR® products and certain discontinued products. Memcor ® is a trademark of Rohm & Haas Electronic Materials Singapore Pte. Ltd. (iii) Expenses associated with our information technology and functional infrastructure transformation, including activities to optimize information technology systems and functional infrastructure processes. (b) Share-based compensation Adjusted EBITDA is calculated prior to considering share-based compensation expenses related to equity awards. See Note 17, "Share-Based Compensation," to our Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended December 31, 2022 for further detail. (c) Transaction costs Adjusted EBITDA is calculated prior to considering transaction, integration and restructuring costs associated with business combinations because these costs are unique to each transaction and represent costs that were incurred as a result of the transaction decision. Integration and restructuring costs associated with a business combination may occur over several years and include, but are not limited to, consulting fees, legal fees, certain employee-related costs, facility consolidation and product rationalization costs and fair value changes associated with contingent consideration. (d) Other losses (gains) and expenses Adjusted EBITDA is calculated prior to considering certain other significant losses, (gains) and expenses. For the periods presented such events include the following: (i) impact of foreign exchange gains and losses; and (ii) legal fees and settlement costs incurred in excess of amounts covered by the Company's insurance related to securities litigation and SEC investigation matters. (1) Variance presented as a percentage for items presented in dollar values or basis points ("bps") for items presented as percentages.

Adjusted EBITDA on a segment basis is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax benefit (expense) and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items that have been reflected at the segment level. We do not present net income on a segment basis because we do not allocate interest expense or income tax benefit (expense) to our segments, making operating profit the most comparable GAAP metric. The following is a reconciliation of our segment operating profit to our segment adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended December 31, $ Variance % Variance 2022 2021 (In millions) Integrated

Solutions

and

Services Applied

Product

Technologies Integrated

Solutions

and

Services Applied

Product

Technologies Integrated

Solutions

and

Services Applied

Product

Technologies Integrated

Solutions

and

Services Applied

Product

Technologies Operating Profit $ 42.7 $ 21.0 $ 35.3 $ 17.8 $ 7.4 $ 3.2 21.0 % 18.0 % Depreciation and amortization 22.5 3.4 17.8 3.5 4.7 (0.1 ) 26.4 % (2.9 )% EBITDA $ 65.2 $ 24.4 $ 53.1 $ 21.3 $ 12.1 $ 3.1 22.8 % 14.6 % Restructuring and related business transformation costs(a) 1.5 0.1 0.5 0.6 1.0 (0.5 ) 200.0 % (83.3 )% Transaction costs(b) 2.3 - (0.1 ) - 2.4 - (2400.0 )% n/a Adjusted EBITDA $ 69.0 $ 24.5 $ 53.5 $ 21.9 $ 15.5 $ 2.6 29.0 % 11.9 %

(a) Represents costs and expenses in connection with restructuring initiatives in the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Such expenses are primarily composed of severance, relocation and facility consolidation costs. (b) Represents primarily costs associated with a change in the current estimate of certain acquisitions achieving their earn-out targets, as well as costs associated with the integration of recent acquisitions.

Net Leverage Ratio

Net leverage ratio is defined as total net debt divided by net income, as well as adjusted EBITDA. Total net debt is defined as total debt including finance leases less unamortized deferred financing fees minus cash and cash equivalents. The following is a reconciliation of net leverage ratio for both net income, as well as adjusted EBITDA, at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

As of and for the Three Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 104.7 $ 152.5 AR Securitization Program $ 150.3 $ 144.2 Revolving Credit Facility 136.5 27.3 First Lien Term Facility 467.9 472.7 Equipment financing facilities 126.5 97.4 Finance lease obligations 38.5 37.6 Total debt including finance leases $ 919.7 $ 779.2 Less unamortized deferred financing fees (9.4 ) (11.3 ) Total net debt $ 805.6 $ 615.4 LTM Net income $ 75.6 $ 51.3 Net leverage ratio based on net income 10.7x 12.0x LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 316.1 $ 260.4 Net leverage ratio based on adjusted EBITDA 2.5x 2.4x Immaterial rounding differences may be present in the tables above.

