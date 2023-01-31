STAMFORD, Conn--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

"We have made important progress in the quarter against several initiatives that are key to our long-term objectives," said Marc B. Lautenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although financial performance did not meet our expectations, we have seen significant improvements which lay the groundwork for future success. Our SendTech and Presort businesses continued to deliver a solid and predictable performance, reaping the benefits of the investments we have made in those businesses over the last several years. Importantly, our Financial Services business performed very well and Global Ecommerce made substantial progress in ramping network volumes, profitability, and service levels."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue in the quarter was $909 million, a decrease of 8 percent on a reported basis and flat on a comparable basis (1)

GAAP EPS was $0.04 and Adjusted EPS was $0.06 in the quarter versus $0.01 and $0.06, respectively, in fourth quarter 2021

Adjusted EBIT was $49 million compared to $38 million in third quarter 2022 and $47 million in fourth quarter 2021

GAAP cash from operating activities was $167 million; Free Cash Flow was $108 million

Cash and short-term investments were $681 million at the end of the year

(1) Comparable basis is defined in the "Business Segment Reporting" section of the press release

Fourth Quarter Business Highlights

Global Ecommerce processed 54 million in Domestic Parcel volume, ending the quarter with an annualized exit rate of approximately 200 million

Global Ecommerce gross margins improved 300 basis points versus prior year, but short of our expectations

Presort grew year-over-year revenues and expanded EBIT margins by 440 basis points versus third quarter 2022

SendTech shipping-related revenues grew 30 percent year-over-year

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $3.5 billion, a decrease of 4 percent on a reported basis and flat on a comparable basis

GAAP EPS was $0.21 in 2022 versus ($0.01) in 2021; Adjusted EPS was $0.15 in 2022 versus $0.32 in 2021

Adjusted EBIT was $179 million in 2022 compared to $203 million in 2021

GAAP cash from operating activities and Free Cash Flow were $176 million and $68 million, respectively

Full Year 2022 Business Highlights

Global Ecommerce processed Domestic Parcel volumes of 170 million, grew Domestic Parcel revenue 10 percent, and expanded unit margins by $0.34 versus prior year

Presort processed 16 billion pieces of mail and grew revenue by 5 percent

SendTech grew equipment sales by 4 percent on a constant currency basis and increased finance receivables by $44 million to $1.2 billion

SendTech introduced the Shipping 360 Platform and launched PitneyShip Pro, which helped drive shipping-related revenue growth of 22 percent

Earnings per share results are summarized in the table below

Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP EPS $0.04 $0.01 $0.21 ($0.01) Discontinued Operations - - - $0.03 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations $0.04 $0.01 $0.21 $0.02 Loss on Debt Redemption/Refinancing - - $0.02 $0.24 Restructuring Charges $0.03 $0.03 $0.08 $0.08 Gain on Sale of Assets - - ($0.06) ($0.01) Gain on Sale of Businesses (1) ($0.01) $0.01 ($0.09) ($0.01) Adjusted EPS (2) $0.06 $0.06 $0.15 $0.32

(1) Includes transaction costs associated with sale of businesses

(2) The sum of the earnings per share may not equal the totals due to rounding.

Business Segment Reporting

We are presenting revenue growth on a comparable basis, which excludes three items, the impacts of foreign currency, the impact of the divestiture of the Borderfree business effective July 1, 2022, and the impact of a change in the presentation of revenue for certain services effective October 1, 2022, from a gross basis to net basis due to an adjustment in terms of one of our contracts with the United States Postal Service. This change in revenue presentation impacts both our Global Ecommerce and SendTech Solutions segments. The impacts of each of the above items on revenue can be found in the accompanying financial schedules.

Global Ecommerce

Global Ecommerce provides business to consumer logistics services for domestic and cross-border delivery, returns and fulfillment.

Fourth Quarter ($ millions) 2022 2021 % Change

Reported % Change

Comparable

Basis Revenue $410 $473 (13%) 0% EBITDA ($6) ($20) 72% EBIT ($23) ($41) 43%

Full Year ($ millions) 2022 2021 % Change

Reported % Change

Comparable

Basis Revenue $1,576 $1,703 (7%) (2%) EBITDA ($22) ($20) (13%) EBIT ($100) ($99) (2%)

Continued improvement in Domestic Parcel was offset by weakness in Cross-border. Domestic Parcel volumes were 54 million in the quarter, growing 16 percent year-over-year. Domestic Parcel volume growth drove revenue growth on a comparable basis. Cross-border volumes and revenue declined due to continued pressure from a strong US Dollar and softer international ecommerce activity.

Domestic Parcel unit gross margin improved $0.21 versus third quarter 2022, driving higher segment margins. A higher-than-expected mix of light weight parcels received late in the quarter contributed to lower-than-expected profitability.

Presort Services

Presort Services provides sortation services that enable clients to qualify for USPS workshare discounts in First Class Mail, Marketing Mail, Marketing Mail Flats and Bound Printed Matter.

Fourth Quarter ($ millions) 2022 2021 % Change

Reported Revenue $158 $156 1% EBITDA $37 $30 22% EBIT $29 $23 25%

Full Year ($ millions) 2022 2021 % Change

Reported Revenue $602 $573 5% EBITDA $110 $107 3% EBIT $82 $80 3%

Revenue growth in the quarter was driven by new client additions and higher revenue per piece. Growth was partially offset by lower volumes from existing clients.

EBIT margins in the fourth quarter improved 440 basis points sequentially and 360 basis points versus prior year, driven by higher revenue per piece and productivity gains from investments in automation.

SendTech Solutions

Sending Technology Solutions offers physical and digital mailing and shipping technology solutions, financing, services, supplies and other applications for small and medium businesses, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world to help simplify and save on the sending, tracking and receiving of letters, parcels and flats.

Fourth Quarter ($ millions) 2022 2021 % Change

Reported % Change

Comparable

Basis Revenue $341 $354 (4%) 0% EBITDA $113 $116 (3%) EBIT $106 $109 (3%)

Full Year ($ millions) 2022 2021 % Change

Reported % Change

Comparable

Basis Revenue $1,360 $1,398 (3%) 0% EBITDA $430 $459 (6%) EBIT $401 $429 (7%)

Revenue was flat compared to prior year on a comparable basis. Strong demand for our new mailing and shipping products drove growth in Equipment sales and Service Revenues in the quarter. Shipping-related revenues grew 30 percent. Financing revenue and Supplies sales declined in the quarter.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

We expect flat to mid-single digit percentage revenue growth on a comparable basis.

We also expect percentage EBIT growth to outpace revenue growth as GEC profitability continues to improve.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information, visit: www.pitneybowes.com

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Our financial results are reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We also disclose certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted earnings per share (EPS), revenue growth on a comparable basis and free cash flow.

Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS exclude the impact of discontinued operations, restructuring charges, gains, losses and costs related to the sale of assets, acquisitions and dispositions, goodwill impairment charges, losses on debt redemptions and refinancings and other unusual or one-time items. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors greater insight into the underlying operating trends of the business.

We disclose revenue growth on a comparable basis, which excludes three items. First, the comparison excludes the impacts of foreign currency. Second, we are excluding the impact of the divestiture of the Borderfree business effective July 1, 2022. Third, we are excluding the impact of a change in the presentation of revenue beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, from a gross basis to net basis due to an adjustment in terms of one of our contracts with the United States Postal Service. The change in revenue presentation impacts both our Global Ecommerce and SendTech Solutions segments. The change in revenue presentation does not impact gross profit. Management believes that excluding these items provides investors with a better understanding of the underlying revenue performance.

Free cash flow adjusts cash flow from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP for discontinued operations, capital expenditures, restructuring payments, changes in customer deposits held at the Pitney Bowes Bank and other special items. Management believes free cash flow provides investors better insight into the amount of cash available for other discretionary uses.

Segment EBIT is the primary measure of profitability and operational performance at the segment level and is determined by deducting from segment revenue the related costs and expenses attributable to the segment. Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, unallocated corporate expenses, restructuring charges, goodwill impairment charges, and other items not allocated to a segment. The Company also reports segment EBITDA as an additional useful measure of segment profitability and operational performance.

Complete reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures can be found in the attached financial schedules and at the Company's web site at www.pb.com/investorrelations

This document contains "forward-looking statements" about the Company's expected or potential future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future revenue and earnings guidance and future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. While conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have improved, the pandemic continues to be dynamic, and near-term challenges across the economy remain and the effects that they may have on our, and our clients' businesses remain uncertain. Other factors which could cause future financial performance to differ materially from expectations include, without limitation, declining physical mail volumes; changes in postal regulations or the operations and financial health of posts in the U.S. or other major markets or changes to the broader postal or shipping markets; the loss of, or significant changes to, United States Postal Service (USPS) commercial programs, or our contractual relationships with the USPS or their performance under those contracts; our ability to continue to grow volumes, gain additional economies of scale and improve profitability within our Global Ecommerce segment; the impacts of inflation and rising prices, higher interest rates and a slow-down in economic activity, including a global recession, to the company, our clients and retail consumers, and the loss of some of our larger clients in our Global Ecommerce and Presort Services segments; and other factors as more fully outlined in the Company's 2021 Form 10-K Annual Report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission during 2022. Pitney Bowes assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, events or developments.

Note: Consolidated statements of income; revenue, EBIT and EBITDA by business segment; and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, and consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 are attached.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Business services $ 582,674 $ 645,814 $ 2,249,941 $ 2,334,674 Support services 112,572 113,622 438,191 460,888 Financing 67,424 71,217 274,508 294,418 Equipment sales 92,150 93,834 354,960 350,138 Supplies 37,425 40,348 154,186 159,438 Rentals 16,446 18,877 66,256 74,005 Total revenue 908,691 983,712 3,538,042 3,673,561 Costs and expenses: Cost of business services 500,732 579,913 1,934,206 2,034,477 Cost of support services 37,366 37,060 148,829 149,706 Financing interest expense 13,962 11,690 51,789 47,059 Cost of equipment sales 65,662 66,292 253,843 251,914 Cost of supplies 10,704 11,597 43,778 43,980 Cost of rentals 6,053 5,487 25,105 24,427 Selling, general and administrative 226,571 224,847 905,570 924,163 Research and development 11,257 13,781 43,657 46,777 Restructuring charges 6,043 7,569 18,715 19,003 Interest expense, net 23,164 23,070 89,980 96,886 Other components of net pension and postretirement expense 1,079 302 4,308 1,010 Other (income) expense, net (1,319 ) 633 (21,618 ) 41,574 Total costs and expenses 901,274 982,241 3,498,162 3,680,976 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 7,417 1,471 39,880 (7,415 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,121 (320 ) 2,940 (10,922 ) Income from continuing operations 6,296 1,791 36,940 3,507 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (524 ) - (4,858 ) Net income (loss) $ 6,296 $ 1,267 $ 36,940 $ (1,351 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.21 $ 0.02 Discontinued operations - - - (0.03 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.21 $ (0.01 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.21 $ 0.02 Discontinued operations - - - (0.03 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.21 $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average shares used in diluted earnings per share 177,999 179,506 177,252 179,105

Pitney Bowes Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands) Assets December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 669,981 $ 732,480 Short-term investments 11,172 14,440 Accounts and other receivables, net 343,557 334,630 Short-term finance receivables, net 564,972 560,680 Inventories 83,720 78,588 Current income taxes 8,790 13,894 Other current assets and prepayments 115,824 157,341 Total current assets 1,798,016 1,892,053 Property, plant and equipment, net 420,672 429,162 Rental property and equipment, net 27,487 34,774 Long-term finance receivables, net 627,124 587,427 Goodwill 1,066,951 1,135,103 Intangible assets, net 77,944 132,442 Operating lease assets 296,129 208,428 Noncurrent income taxes 47,662 68,398 Other assets 380,419 471,084 Total assets $ 4,742,404 $ 4,958,871 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 907,083 $ 922,543 Customer deposits at Pitney Bowes Bank 628,072 632,062 Current operating lease liabilities 52,576 40,299 Current portion of long-term debt 32,764 24,739 Advance billings 105,207 99,280 Current income taxes 3,150 9,017 Total current liabilities 1,728,852 1,727,940 Long-term debt 2,172,502 2,299,099 Deferred taxes on income 263,131 286,445 Tax uncertainties and other income tax liabilities 23,841 31,935 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 265,696 192,092 Other noncurrent liabilities 227,729 308,728 Total liabilities 4,681,751 4,846,239 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 323,338 323,338 Additional paid-in-capital - 2,485 Retained earnings 5,125,677 5,169,270 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (835,564 ) (780,312 ) Treasury stock, at cost (4,552,798 ) (4,602,149 ) Total stockholders' equity 60,653 112,632 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,742,404 $ 4,958,871

Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment Revenue (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Global Ecommerce Revenue, as reported $ 409,725 $ 473,054 (13%) $ 1,576,348 $ 1,702,580 (7%) Impact of change in revenue presentation (44,228 ) (44,228 ) Impact of Borderfree divestiture (16,384 ) (30,024 ) Comparable revenue before currency (1) 409,725 412,442 (1%) 1,576,348 1,628,328 (3%) Impact of currency on revenue 4,726 12,643 Comparable revenue $ 414,451 $ 412,442 0% $ 1,588,991 $ 1,628,328 (2%) Presort Services Revenue, as reported $ 157,714 $ 156,439 1% $ 602,016 $ 573,480 5% Impact of currency on revenue - - Revenue at constant currency $ 157,714 $ 156,439 1% 602,016 $ 573,480 5% Sending Technology Solutions Revenue, as reported $ 341,252 $ 354,219 (4%) $ 1,359,678 $ 1,397,501 (3%) Impact of change in revenue presentation (3,102 ) (3,102 ) Comparable revenue before currency (1) 341,252 351,117 (3%) 1,359,678 1,394,399 (2%) Impact of currency on revenue 8,311 28,517 Comparable revenue $ 349,563 $ 351,117 (0%) $ 1,388,195 $ 1,394,399 (0%) Consolidated Revenue, as reported $ 908,691 $ 983,712 (8%) $ 3,538,042 $ 3,673,561 (4%) Impact of change in revenue presentation (47,330 ) (47,330 ) Impact of Borderfree divestiture (16,384 ) (30,024 ) Comparable revenue before currency (1) 908,691 919,998 (1%) 3,538,042 3,596,207 (2%) Impact of currency on revenue 13,037 41,160 Comparable revenue $ 921,728 $ 919,998 0% $ 3,579,202 $ 3,596,207 (0%)

(1) Revenue on a comparable basis before currency for 2021 excludes the impact of the change in revenue presentation for certain services from a gross basis to net basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the revenue from the Borderfree business for the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Business Segment EBIT & EBITDA (Unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2022 2021 % change EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT EBITDA Global Ecommerce $ (22,906 ) $ 17,390 $ (5,516 ) $ (40,516 ) $ 20,957 $ (19,559 ) 43 % 72 % Presort Services 29,386 7,438 36,824 23,474 6,711 30,185 25 % 22 % Sending Technology Solutions 105,535 7,330 112,865 108,874 7,116 115,990 (3 %) (3 %) Segment total $ 112,015 $ 32,158 144,173 $ 91,832 $ 34,784 126,616 22 % 14 % Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Net Income: Segment depreciation and amortization (32,158 ) (34,784 ) Unallocated corporate expenses (62,748 ) (44,817 ) Restructuring charges (6,043 ) (7,569 ) Gain (loss) on sale of businesses, including transaction costs 1,319 (2,582 ) Loss on debt redemption/refinancing - (633 ) Interest, net (37,126 ) (34,760 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (1,121 ) 320 Income from continuing operations 6,296 1,791 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (524 ) Net income $ 6,296 $ 1,267 Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 % change EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT (1) D&A EBITDA EBIT EBITDA Global Ecommerce $ (100,308 ) $ 78,296 $ (22,012 ) $ (98,673 ) $ 79,128 $ (19,545 ) (2 %) (13 %) Presort Services 82,430 28,039 110,469 79,721 27,243 106,964 3 % 3 % Sending Technology Solutions 400,909 29,489 430,398 429,415 29,951 459,366 (7 %) (6 %) Segment Total $ 383,031 $ 135,824 518,855 $ 410,463 $ 136,322 546,785 (7 %) (5 %) Reconciliation of Segment EBITDA to Net Income (Loss): Segment depreciation and amortization (135,824 ) (136,322 ) Unallocated corporate expenses (204,251 ) (207,774 ) Restructuring charges (18,715 ) (19,003 ) Gain on sale of assets 14,372 1,434 Gain on sale of business, including transaction costs 12,205 7,619 Loss on debt redemption/refinancing (4,993 ) (56,209 ) Interest, net (141,769 ) (143,945 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (2,940 ) 10,922 Income from continuing operations 36,940 3,507 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (4,858 ) Net income (loss) $ 36,940 $ (1,351 )

(1) Segment EBIT excludes interest, taxes, general corporate expenses, restructuring charges, and other items that are not allocated to a particular business segment. In 2022, we refined the methodology for allocating transportation costs between Global Ecommerce and Presort Services, resulting in an increase in Global Ecommerce EBIT and a corresponding decrease in Presort Services EBIT of $1 million and $10 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Reconciliation of Reported Consolidated Results to Adjusted Results (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of reported net income (loss) to adjusted EBIT and EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 6,296 $ 1,267 $ 36,940 $ (1,351 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - 524 - 4,858 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,121 (320 ) 2,940 (10,922 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 7,417 1,471 39,880 (7,415 ) Restructuring charges 6,043 7,569 18,715 19,003 Gain on sale of assets - - (14,372 ) (1,434 ) (Gain) loss on sale of businesses, including transaction costs (1,319 ) 2,582 (12,205 ) (7,619 ) Loss on debt redemption/refinancing - 633 4,993 56,209 Adjusted net income before tax 12,141 12,255 37,011 58,744 Interest, net 37,126 34,760 141,769 143,945 Adjusted EBIT 49,267 47,015 178,780 202,689 Depreciation and amortization 39,064 41,634 163,816 162,859 Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,331 $ 88,649 $ 342,596 $ 365,548 Reconciliation of reported diluted earnings (loss) per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.21 $ (0.01 ) Restructuring charges 0.03 0.03 0.08 0.08 Gain on sale of assets - - (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (Gain) loss on sale of businesses, including transaction costs (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.09 ) (0.01 ) Loss on debt redemption/refinancing - - 0.02 0.24 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - - - 0.03 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) $ 0.06 $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.32 (1) The sum of the earnings per share amounts may not equal the totals due to rounding. Reconciliation of reported net cash from operating activities to free cash flow Net cash from operating activities $ 166,754 $ 85,341 $ 175,983 $ 301,515 Capital expenditures (27,307 ) (43,135 ) (124,840 ) (184,042 ) Restructuring payments 3,645 7,143 15,406 21,990 Change in customer deposits at PB Bank (35,349 ) (10,650 ) (3,990 ) 14,862 Transaction costs paid 379 - 5,779 - Free cash flow $ 108,122 $ 38,699 $ 68,338 $ 154,325

