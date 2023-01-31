Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGBV ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 Ticker-Symbol: 1T4 
Frankfurt
31.01.23
13:38 Uhr
22,640 Euro
-0,400
-1,74 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TORM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TORM PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.01.2023 | 13:34
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 2 February 2023 in the
ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 82,311,299 shares (USD 823,112.99)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        21,267 shares (USD 212.67)    
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  82,332,566 shares (USD 823,325.66)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  ·     7,089 shares - DKK 49.1 
            ·     7,089 shares - DKK 38.3 
            ·     7,089 shares - DKK 42.8 
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191              
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
TORM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.