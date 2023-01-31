Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 2 February 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 82,311,299 shares (USD 823,112.99) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 21,267 shares (USD 212.67) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 82,332,566 shares (USD 823,325.66) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · 7,089 shares - DKK 49.1 · 7,089 shares - DKK 38.3 · 7,089 shares - DKK 42.8 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66