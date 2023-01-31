

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $6.30 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $1.27 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $908.69 million from $983.71 million last year.



Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



