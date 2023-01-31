Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Result of AGM

31 January 2023

Hydrogen Future Industries plc

("HFI" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Hydrogen Future Industries plc (AQSE:HFI), a developer of proprietary wind-based green hydrogen production systems, announces that at the Annual General Meeting, which was held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The results of the poll voting (which includes votes submitted by proxy) will be available shortly on the Company's website: https://hydrogenfutureindustries.com/

