Funding Circle Holdings Plc: Notice of Results

31 January 2023

Funding Circle, the lending platform for small business borrowers, will announce its results for the full year ended 31 December 2022 on Thursday, 2 March 2023 at 7:00am GMT.

This will be followed by a conference call for analysts and investors at 9:30am GMT. Please use this link to register for the webcast. Alternatively, participants can join via conference call by dialling +44 33 0551 0200 or +1 786 697 3501. Quote Funding Circle Full Year Results if prompted.

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)

press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a lending platform for small business borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, the Group also has a material and growing presence in the US. Globally, Funding Circle has provided GBP14.5bn in loans to c.130,000 businesses.

For small business borrowers, Funding Circle provides a leading-edge customer experience, delivered through its technology, machine learning, and data science, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For lending investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

