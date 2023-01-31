Anzeige
31.01.2023
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 30

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
PLC at close of business on 30 January 2023 were:

515.69c per share (US cents) - Capital only
526.68c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD
416.52p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
425.40p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.     Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May
2022, the Company has 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662
shares which are held in Treasury.

4.    For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).
