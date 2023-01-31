Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Total Voting Rights

31 January 2023

Hydrogen Future Industries plc

("HFI" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

The Company is today providing a confirmation regarding its voting rights, in line with section DTR 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company has 33,750,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

This figure 33,750,000 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

