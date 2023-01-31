Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.01.2023 | 13:48
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Total Voting Rights

Hydrogen Future Industries Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, January 31

31 January 2023

Hydrogen Future Industries plc

("HFI" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

The Company is today providing a confirmation regarding its voting rights, in line with section DTR 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company has 33,750,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

This figure 33,750,000 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Hydrogen Future Industriesplc
Daniel Maling
David Ormerod		+44 (0)20 3475 6834
Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)
Ben Simons+44 (0) 20 7390 0230
Peter Jacob
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ludovico Lazzaretti
Liam Murray		+44 (0) 20 72130 880
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)
Duncan Vasey+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.