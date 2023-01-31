Dinewise, Inc.: PawnTrust focuses on New Model, Announces Strategic Relationship

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS)(referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company") announces Hima Arimanda as its Technical Strategist effective immediately.

Mr. Arimanda is a Senior Director of Technology at a major health insurance provider. He comes with a wealth of experience in technology. He was a Principal Technology Program Manager at Amazon and spent 16 years at Equifax as a Senior Director of Engineering. As PawnTrust continues its vision to act as an intermediary between Pawn Shops and Consumers using the best technology to streamline borrowing and buying transactions. This relationship with Mr. Arimanda gives PawnTrust the ability to deliver on its industry leading marketplace. "As we embark on a complete overhaul of our website to a marketplace segmented for Pawn Shops, aligning ourselves with strategic partnerships like the one we have established with Mr. Arimanda is critical," Christina Moore, Director.

PawnTrust will be the only marketplace exclusively for Pawn Shops that will allows users to buy, borrow and barter through an app on their mobile phone.

