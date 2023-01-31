Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") today announced that Scottie Barnes becomes the newest Brand Ambassador for leading Canadian crypto-trading platform, Bitbuy Technologies Inc. ("Bitbuy").

Bitbuy will team with Scottie Barnes as the Company seeks to educate Canadian crypto investors on the benefits of using a registered, locally based trading platform.

"The crypto landscape is much different in 2023 than even just a year ago when we signed Kyle Lowry to be our Brand Ambassador," noted WonderFi Interim CEO Dean Skurka on why the company selected Barnes. "Canadians are more knowledgeable about crypto investing but can be unsure which crypto exchange to use, as unlicensed international exchanges continue to promote their services in Canada. Our plan is to work with Scottie to communicate to Canadians that Bitbuy is a Canadian domiciled registered crypto-asset trading platform. Scottie is the most personable and relatable athlete I've ever met and connects with Canadians from coast to coast."

The upcoming marketing campaign will be a follow up to Bitbuy's successful campaign starring Kyle Lowry, which featured a spot during the 2022 Super Bowl. "We signed Kyle because he's a legend. We signed Scottie because he's the future," added Skurka.

Bitbuy will also leverage Barnes' appeal as the company intends to evolve to become more than just a crypto-trading platform. "Scottie represents the next generation of investors who are new to investing and interested in innovative ways to generate what we like to call modern wealth," explained Charlie Aikenhead, WonderFi's SVP of Marketing. "From crypto investing and staking, to our anticipated plans of offering access to fractional stock and ETF trading, Bitbuy is looking to become a one-stop shop for Canadians looking to build their investment portfolio."

Bitbuy joins other iconic consumer brands who have launched national TV campaigns starring Barnes. When asked why he selected Bitbuy, Barnes stated, "They're proudly Canadian, they have different investment tools for my generation, and I love their commercials."

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

