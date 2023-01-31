Cobwebs Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Law Enforcement Teams to More Efficiently Identify New Online Threats

Cobwebs' digital intelligence solutions offer a distinct investigation module to attain higher risk mitigation levels and the necessary tools to enable faster responses.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the law enforcement digital intelligence industry, and based on its findings, recognizes Cobwebs with the 2022 North American Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. The company developed web intelligence solutions to help customers gain actionable insights from data using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) analytics. Cobwebs uniquely leverages its open-source web intelligence (WEBINT/OSINT) platform to meet its customer's operational needs. It is well-positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, cementing its leadership in the digital intelligence space. The company leverages its intelligence and security experts' expertise to design cutting-edge solutions that collect and analyze data from all web layers.





Cobwebs overcomes the evolving challenges in the industry today, specifically law enforcement and public safety teams. Its web intelligence solutions ensure public safety, and security and identity protection throughout business operations, physical security systems, or digital infrastructure. The company enables law enforcement teams to improve their security solutions with well-defined digital intelligence resources through its AI and ML-equipped WEBINT solutions that can detect the correlation between events and relationships and identify online threats with a small digital footprint.

According to Steven Lopez, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, "Frost & Sullivan commends Cobwebs on its game-changing solutions and its ability to set a new standard for web intelligence. Its platforms' continuous evolution matches the growing industry demand from law enforcement."

Cobwebs bridges the gap between the customer's immediate operational needs, eliminating labor-intensive and time-constraint tasks during online crime investigations and provides real-time situational awareness to identify new threats. Its platform automates the discovery phase and applies AI to provide accurate insights, allowing analysts to piece together an event quickly and focus on more cognitive tasks. With a customer-centric approach, continuous growth, and ongoing product innovation, Cobwebs meets customer needs, leading to trust and long-term relationships.

"Cobwebs' web intelligence solutions allow law enforcement teams to search for and access data throughout the web during case investigations. Without replacing legacy systems, Cobwebs provides open-source intelligence that seamlessly integrates with clients' existing operations," added Dolores Aleman, an Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Cobwebs

Cobwebs Technologies' leading and innovative systems service the national security, law enforcement and private sectors, identifying networks, criminal activities and cyber threats. As a global company, Cobwebs' solutions help customers with investigations and analysis of data from all layers of the surface, deep and dark web. With a multifaceted approach to investigations, Cobwebs' technologies employ a comprehensive platform to handle today's complex hurdles and evolving challenges. Solutions were developed by leading intelligence and security experts to analyze the web's layers of endless open, deep & dark web data. Cobwebs leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to produce valuable insights for customers across the globe.

Media Contact:

A.J. Guenther

Vice President, Public Relations

AJ@yesandagency.com

Yes&

1700 Diagonal Road | Suite 700 | Alexandria VA 22314

D 703.823.1600 | C 703.338.5657

yesandagency.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989449/Cobwebs_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cobwebs-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-enabling-law-enforcement-teams-to-more-efficiently-identify-new-online-threats-301730961.html