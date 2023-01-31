Agillic A/S: Swedish AJ Produkter signs Agillic to transform its communication across 20 countries

Swedish AJ Produkter signs Agillicand partners Tealium and Miltton to transform its communication across 20 countries

AJ Produkter joins the best of breed technology platform ecosystem of Agillic and Tealium to transform its communication into highly personalised customer experiences across 20 countries. All with the support of Agillic solution partner Miltton.

AJ Produkter is a total solutions provider for furnishing and equipping workplaces. Founded in Sweden 47 years ago, the concept is still to offer furniture, equipment, and interior design solutions to make the workplace more enjoyable. Always at the right price and with fast, reliable delivery. AJ Produkter today has three factories, 13 subsidiaries, operations in 20 countries, 1,100 employees, and offers 15,000 products for offices, schools, warehouses, and industrial.

Agillic technology partner Tealium will provide the data solution necessary to manage the vast amounts of data from the expansive portfolio of products across the diverse audiences and markets, allowing for AJ Produkter to identify the necessary insights for optimisation. Agillic's omnichannel marketing automation platform will deliver the necessary muscle to act on these insights at scale and in real-time to execute highly personalised communication and customer experiences. Agillic solution partner Miltton will support the implementation and will help AJ Produkter to capitalise on the opportunities.

Says AJ Produkter CMO Lars Axelsson:

"We are a leading international player and we would like to increase our marketing efficiency and effectiveness via unlocking personalisation and automation opportunities for our 20 international hubs to deliver the best customer experience. We are excited to be working with Agillic and to be able to offer our customers a more personalised and relevant experience in 20 countries in a consistent, efficient, automated way. With Agillic's platform, we will be able to communicate with our customers in a more agile and impactful model and make sure that our marketing communication is reaching the right people at the right time in the local language with speed and ROI."

Says Agillic CEO Emre Gürsoy:

"We are pleased to welcome AJ Produkter to Agillic. Not least because the case is a great example of how Agillic with its technology platform ecosystem and partnership model help companies maximise the value of their first party data and deliver a business case with fast time to value. Another strong case with our partners Tealium and Miltton."

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen - Denmark





Attachments