DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (ANRJ LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 31-Jan-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF
DEALING DATE: 30-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 335.669
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 98412
CODE: ANRJ LN
ISIN: FR0010930644
