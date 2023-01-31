

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $141.22 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $167.44 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $407.92 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $18.59 billion from $16.32 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $141.22 Mln. vs. $167.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.28 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.84 -Revenue (Q2): $18.59 Bln vs. $16.32 Bln last year.



