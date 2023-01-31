India's Borosil Renewables has started domestic trial production with its third solar glass furnace, raising its capacity in India to 1,000 tons per day.From pv magazine India Borosil Renewables has expanded its solar panel glass manufacturing capacity in India to 1,000 tons per day by starting trial production at its third solar glass furnace, which has a capacity of 550 tons per day. With 1,000 tons per day od capacity, it can supply solar glass for 6 GW of solar module production per year. The company's other two furnaces in India have production capacities of 240 tons per day and 210 tons ...

