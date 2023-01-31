Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza') (TSX-V: ANZ, OTCQB: TARSF) is pleased to provide an outline of drilling and other exploration activities planned for the Haldane silver project in the historic Keno District, Yukon Territory. Work will include airborne electromagnetic and magnetics surveys and drilling at the high grade West Fault silver discovery and the emerging Bighorn silver target."We are excited to get back to the field at Haldane as early ...

