Imperial (TSE: IMO) (NYSE American: IMO):

Fourth quarter Twelve months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2022 2021 ? 2022 2021 ? Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,727 813 +914 7,340 2,479 +4,861 Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 2.86 1.18 +1.68 11.44 3.48 +7.96 Capital and exploration expenditures 488 441 +47 1,490 1,140 +350

Imperial reported estimated net income in the fourth quarter of $1,727 million and cash flow from operating activities of $2,797 million, compared to net income of $2,031 million and cash flow from operating activities of $3,089 million in the third quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter results reflected strong operating performance across all business segments and robust diesel crack spreads, which were offset by lower upstream realizations. Full-year estimated net income was $7,340 million with cash flow from operating activities of $10,482 million.

" Our financial results this past year are the strongest in company history, driven by record operating performance across our assets," said Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer. " Throughout 2022 our operations remained focused on ensuring a stable supply of energy products to Canadian and global markets, supporting continued economic growth and capturing significant value for our shareholders."

Upstream production in the fourth quarter averaged 441,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, bringing full-year production to 416,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day. At Kearl, quarterly total gross production averaged 284,000 barrels per day, in-line with the asset's previous record quarterly production set in the fourth quarter of 2020. Kearl's second half production was the highest in the asset's history, fully recovering from early 2022 cold weather impacts, bringing full-year production to 242,000 total gross barrels per day. At Cold Lake, quarterly gross production averaged 141,000 barrels per day with annual production of 144,000 barrels per day, the highest full-year production since 2018. At Syncrude, quarterly production increased to 87,000 gross barrels per day following the completion of its planned turnaround in the third quarter of 2022, with full-year production of 77,000 barrels per day representing the highest annual production in Syncrude history.

In the Downstream, throughput in the fourth quarter averaged 433,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization of 101 percent, the highest quarterly utilization in company history, as Imperial continues to maximize production to meet Canadian demand. Full-year throughput averaged 418,000 barrels per day with capacity utilization of 98 percent, the highest full-year utilization in company history. Fourth quarter petroleum product sales averaged 487,000 barrels per day, with annual petroleum product sales averaging 475,000 barrels per day.

During the quarter, Imperial returned $2,145 million to shareholders, through dividend payments, accelerated completion of the company's annual normal course issuer bid program and successful completion of the company's $1.5 billion substantial issuer bid program in December. Throughout 2022, the company returned over $7 billion to its shareholders. " Imperial continued delivering on its long-standing commitment by returning record cash to shareholders in 2022 through our reliable and growing dividend and industry-leading share repurchase programs," said Corson.

In January, Imperial announced it will further help Canada achieve its net zero goals by approving a $720 million renewable diesel project located at the company's Strathcona Refinery near Edmonton. The project will be the largest of its kind in Canada, designed to produce more than one billion litres of renewable diesel annually primarily from locally sourced feedstocks and could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 3 million metric tons per year, as determined in accordance with Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations. Site preparation and initial construction work is underway with renewable diesel production expected to start in early 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

As part of the company's efforts to provide solutions that lower the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of our operations and provide lower life-cycle emissions products to our customers, Imperial is implementing a company-wide goal to achieve net zero emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2050 in its operated assets through collaboration with government and industry partners. Successful technology development and supportive fiscal and regulatory frameworks will be needed to achieve this goal. This work builds on Imperial's previously announced net-zero goal for operated oil sands as part of the Pathways Alliance initiative, as well as the company's 2030 emission intensity reduction goal for operated oil sands. The company plans to achieve its net zero goal by applying oil sands recovery technologies that use less steam, implementing carbon capture and storage and implementing efficiency projects including the use of lower carbon fuels at its operations.

" We continue to make progress on advancing lower-carbon solutions that support our journey to net zero, including our strategic growth investment in the Strathcona Renewable Diesel project," said Corson. " This project will create jobs for the local economy, help our customers reduce their emissions and further enhance Imperial's low-carbon product offering."

Fourth quarter highlights

Net income of $1,727 million or $2.86 per share on a diluted basis, up from $813 million or $1.18 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash flows from operating activities of $2,797 million, up from $1,632 million in the same period of 2021. Cash flows from operating activities excluding working capital1 of $2,452 million, up from $1,648 million in the same period of 2021.

Capital and exploration expenditures totaled $488 million, up from $441 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company returned $2,145 million to shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2022, including $211 million in dividends paid and $1,934 million in share repurchases, through its normal course issuer bid and completion of the $1,500 million substantial issuer bid program in December.

Production averaged 441,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, compared to 445,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day in the same period of 2021. Adjusting for the sale of XTO Energy Canada, which closed in the third quarter of 2022, production increased by 11,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day compared to the same period in 2021.

Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 284,000 barrels per day (201,000 barrels Imperial's share), in-line with the asset's previous record quarterly production set in the fourth quarter of 2020 and up from 270,000 barrels per day (191,000 barrels Imperial's share) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross bitumen production at Cold Lake averaged 141,000 barrels per day, compared to 142,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company's share of gross production from Syncrude averaged 87,000 barrels per day, up from 79,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Refinery throughput averaged 433,000 barrels per day, up from 416,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2021. Capacity utilization reached 101 percent, the highest quarterly utilization in company history, up from 97 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, as the company continues to maximize production to meet Canadian demand.

Petroleum product sales were 487,000 barrels per day, compared to 496,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Chemical net income of $41 million in the quarter, compared to $64 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Lower income was primarily driven by lower polyethylene margins.

Approved $720 million project to construct largest renewable diesel facility in Canada. The project, located at Imperial's Strathcona Refinery near Edmonton, is designed to produce more than one billion litres of renewable diesel annually, primarily from locally sourced feedstocks and could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 3 million metric tonnes per year, as determined in accordance with Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations. Site preparation and initial construction work is underway with renewable diesel production expected to start in early 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.

Announcing company-wide goal to achieve net zero (Scope 1 and 2) by 2050 in operated assets, through collaboration with government and industry partners. This builds on Imperial's previously announced net zero goal for operated oil sands as part of the Pathways Alliance initiative, as well as the company's 2030 emission intensity reduction goal for its operated oil sands.

The Pathways Alliance entered into a Carbon Sequestration Evaluation Agreement with the Government of Alberta, enabling the Alliance to immediately start a detailed evaluation of its proposed geological storage hub, which would be one of the world's largest carbon capture and storage projects.

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Recent business environment

During the COVID-19 pandemic, industry investment to maintain and increase production capacity was restrained to preserve capital, resulting in underinvestment and supply tightness as demand for petroleum and petrochemical products recovered. Across late 2021 and the first half of 2022, this dynamic, along with supply chain constraints, and a continuation of demand recovery, led to a steady increase in oil and natural gas prices and refining margins.

Demand for petroleum and petrochemical products has grown in 2022, with the company's financial results benefiting from stronger prices and margins. Commodity and product prices are expected to remain volatile given the current global economic uncertainty and geopolitical events affecting supply and demand.

The general rate of inflation in Canada and many other countries experienced a brief decline in the initial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, before starting to increase steadily in 2021 due to imbalanced recoveries between supply and demand in the global economy. The underlying factors include, but are not limited to, supply chain disruptions, shipping bottlenecks, labour constraints, and side effects from monetary and fiscal expansions. Prices for services and materials continue to respond to the fast changing dynamics involving economic growth, overall inflation, commodity markets, and industry activities. The company closely monitors market trends and works to mitigate both operating and capital cost impacts in all price environments through efficient project management practices, and general productivity improvements.

Operating results

Fourth quarter 2022 vs. fourth quarter 2021

Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2022 2021 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,727 813 Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 2.86 1.18

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021 Price Volumes Royalty Other 2022 545 (160) 40 (50) 156 531

Price - Lower bitumen realizations were primarily driven by the widening WTI/WCS spread. Average bitumen realizations decreased by $5.68 per barrel generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations increased by $22.68 per barrel.

Volumes - Higher volumes were the result of improved plant performance at Kearl and lower unplanned downtime at Syncrude, partially offset by the absence of XTO Energy Canada production following the divestment in the third quarter of 2022.

Royalty - Higher royalties primarily driven by improved commodity prices.

Other - Favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $160 million, partially offset by higher operating expenses of about $70 million, resulting primarily from higher energy prices.

Marker prices and average realizations

Fourth Quarter Canadian dollars, unless noted 2022 2021 West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel) 82.58 77.04 Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel) 57.00 62.49 WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel) 25.58 14.55 Bitumen (per barrel) 59.85 65.53 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 115.22 92.54 Average foreign exchange rate (US$) 0.74 0.79

Production

Fourth Quarter thousands of barrels per day 2022 2021 Kearl (Imperial's share) 201 191 Cold Lake 141 142 Syncrude (a) 87 79 Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day) 284 270 (a) In the fourth quarter of 2022, Syncrude gross production included about 2 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2021 - 3 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Higher production at Kearl was primarily driven by improved plant performance and the absence of extreme cold weather in December 2021.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021 Margins Other 2022 250 720 218 1,188

Margins - Higher margins primarily reflect improved market conditions.

Other - Improved volumes of about $60 million, favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $60 million, absence of the prior year unfavourable out-of-period inventory adjustment of $60 million, partially offset by higher operating expenses of about $50 million.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Fourth Quarter thousands of barrels per day, unless noted 2022 2021 Refinery throughput 433 416 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 101 97 Petroleum product sales 487 496

Improved refinery throughput in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by economic optimization across the downstream supply chain.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021 Margins Other 2022 64 (20) (3) 41

Corporate and other

Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars 2022 2021 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (33 ) (46 )

Liquidity and capital resources

Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars 2022 2021 Cash flow generated from (used in): Operating activities 2,797 1,632 Investing activities (473 ) (399 ) Financing activities (2,151 ) (955 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 173 278 Cash and cash equivalents at period end 3,749 2,153

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects higher Upstream realizations, improved Downstream margins, and favourable working capital impacts.

Cash flow used in investing activities primarily reflects higher additions to property, plant and equipment.

Cash flow used in financing activities primarily reflects:

Fourth Quarter millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2022 2021 Dividends paid 211 188 Per share dividend paid (dollars) 0.34 0.27 Share repurchases (a) 1,934 761 Number of shares purchased (millions) (a) 27.3 17.5 (a) Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program, and substantial issuer bid that commenced on November 4, 2022 and expired on December 9, 2022. Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of the normal course issuer bid, and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bid.

The company completed share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid on October 21, 2022.

On November 4, 2022, the company commenced a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which it offered to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares through a modified Dutch auction and proportionate tender offer. The substantial issuer bid was completed on December 14, 2022, with the company taking up and paying for 20,689,655 common shares at a price of $72.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase of $1.5 billion and 3.4 percent of Imperial's issued and outstanding shares at the close of business on

October 31, 2022. This included 14,399,985 shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

Full-year 2022 vs. full-year 2021

Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2022 2021 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 7,340 2,479 Net income (loss) per common share, assuming dilution (dollars) 11.44 3.48 Net income (loss) excluding identified items1 7,132 2,479

Current year results include favourable identified items1 of $208 million related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Upstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021 Price Volumes Royalty Identified Items¹ Other 2022 1,395 3,140 (80) (970) 208 (48) 3,645

Price - Higher realizations were generally in line with increases in marker prices, driven primarily by increased demand. Average bitumen realizations increased by $26.76 per barrel generally in line with WCS, and synthetic crude oil realizations increased by $43.85 per barrel.

Volumes - Lower volumes were primarily the result of downtime at Kearl in the first half of the year, partly offset by higher production at Syncrude and Cold Lake.

Royalty - Higher royalties primarily driven by improved commodity prices.

Identified Items1 - Current year results include favourable identified items1 related to the company's gain on the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Other - Higher operating expenses of about $500 million, primarily from higher energy prices, partially offset by favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $270 million, and higher electricity sales at Cold Lake of about $60 million due to increased prices.

Marker prices and average realizations

Twelve Months Canadian dollars, unless noted 2022 2021 West Texas Intermediate (US$ per barrel) 94.36 68.05 Western Canada Select (US$ per barrel) 76.28 54.96 WTI/WCS Spread (US$ per barrel) 18.08 13.09 Bitumen (per barrel) 84.67 57.91 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 125.46 81.61 Average foreign exchange rate (US$) 0.77 0.80

1 non-GAAP financial measure - see Attachment VI for definition and reconciliation

Production

Twelve Months thousands of barrels per day 2022 2021 Kearl (Imperial's share) 172 186 Cold Lake 144 140 Syncrude (a) 77 71 Kearl total gross production (thousands of barrels per day) 242 263 (a) In 2022, Syncrude gross production included about 3 thousand barrels per day of bitumen and other products (2021 - 1 thousand barrels per day) that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline.

Lower production at Kearl was primarily a result of downtime in the first half of the year.

Downstream

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021 Margins Other 2022 895 2,350 377 3,622

Margins - Higher margins primarily reflect improved market conditions.

Other - Lower turnaround impacts of about $140 million, reflecting the absence of turnaround activities at Strathcona refinery, improved volumes of about $130 million, favourable foreign exchange impacts of about $120 million, absence of the prior year unfavourable out-of-period inventory adjustment of $74 million, partially offset by higher operating expenses of about $190 million.

Refinery utilization and petroleum product sales

Twelve Months thousands of barrels per day, unless noted 2022 2021 Refinery throughput 418 379 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 98 89 Petroleum product sales 475 456

Improved refinery throughput in 2022 was primarily driven by increased demand and reduced turnaround activity.

Improved petroleum product sales in 2022 primarily reflects increased demand.

Chemicals

Net income (loss) factor analysis

millions of Canadian dollars

2021 Margins Other 2022 361 (110) (47) 204

Margins - Lower margins primarily reflect weaker industry polyethylene margins.

Corporate and other

Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2022 2021 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) (131 ) (172 )

Liquidity and capital resources

Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2022 2021 Cash flow generated from (used in): Operating activities 10,482 5,476 Investing activities (618 ) (1,012 ) Financing activities (8,268 ) (3,082 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,596 1,382

Cash flow generated from operating activities primarily reflects higher Upstream realizations, improved Downstream margins, and favourable working capital impacts.

Cash flow used in investing activities primarily reflects higher additions to property, plant and equipment, which were partially offset by proceeds from the sale of interests in XTO Energy Canada.

Cash flow used in financing activities primarily reflects:

Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2022 2021 Dividends paid 851 706 Per share dividend paid (dollars) 1.29 0.98 Share repurchases (a) 6,395 2,245 Number of shares purchased (millions) (a) 93.9 56.0 (a) Share repurchases were made under the company's normal course issuer bid program, and substantial issuer bids that commenced on May 6, 2022 and November 4, 2022, and expired on June 10, 2022 and December 9, 2022, respectively. Includes shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation concurrent with, but outside of, the normal course issuer bid, and by way of a proportionate tender under the company's substantial issuer bids.

On June 27, 2022, the company announced that it had received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a new normal course issuer bid to continue its then existing share repurchase program. The program enabled the company to purchase up to a maximum of 31,833,809 common shares during the period

June 29, 2022 to June 28, 2023. The program completed on October 21, 2022 as a result of the company purchasing the maximum allowable number of shares under the program.

On May 6, 2022, the company commenced a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which it offered to purchase for cancellation up to $2.5 billion of its common shares through a modified Dutch auction and proportionate tender offer. The substantial issuer bid was completed on June 15, 2022, with the company taking up and paying for 32,467,532 common shares at a price of $77.00 per share, for an aggregate purchase of $2.5 billion and 4.9 percent of Imperial's issued and outstanding shares at the close of business on May 2, 2022. This included 22,597,379 shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

On November 4, 2022, the company commenced a substantial issuer bid pursuant to which it offered to purchase for cancellation up to $1.5 billion of its common shares through a modified Dutch auction and proportionate tender offer. The substantial issuer bid was completed on December 14, 2022, with the company taking up and paying for 20,689,655 common shares at a price of $72.50 per share, for an aggregate purchase of $1.5 billion and 3.4 percent of Imperial's issued and outstanding shares at the close of business on

October 31, 2022. This included 14,399,985 shares purchased from Exxon Mobil Corporation by way of a proportionate tender to maintain its ownership percentage at approximately 69.6 percent.

During the third quarter of 2022, the company decreased its long-term debt by $1 billion by partially repaying an existing facility with an affiliated company of ExxonMobil.

Key financial and operating data follow.

Forward-looking statements

Statements of future events or conditions in this report, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, project, predict, target, estimate, expect, strategy, outlook, schedule, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, references to continuing to maximize production to meet Canadian fuel demand; the company's planned renewable diesel complex at Strathcona, including project cost, production estimates, expected sources of feedstock, projections regarding expected reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in comparison to conventional fuels, expected start up in early 2025, and timing of regulatory approvals; the ability for the renewable diesel project to create jobs, help customers reduce emissions and enhance the company's low carbon product offering; continuing to advance lower-carbon solutions supporting the company's journey to net zero; the company's ongoing efforts to provide solutions that lower the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of operations and provide lower life-cycle emissions products to customers; the company-wide goal to achieve net zero emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2050 in its operated assets through collaboration with government and industry partners; the company's 2030 emission intensity reduction goal for operated oil sands assets; the impact and ability to apply recovery technologies, carbon capture and storage, and efficiency projects including the use of lower carbon fuels at its operations to achieve lower emissions goals; evaluation of the Pathways Alliance proposed geological storage hub, including the carbon sequestration evaluation agreement with the Government of Alberta; the expectation of commodity and product price volatility; and the continued evolution of inflation and prices for services and materials, its impact on operating and capital cost, and the company's ability to mitigate these costs.

Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future financial and operating results, including expectations and assumptions concerning demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; production rates, growth and mix across various assets; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities and the company's ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate its assets, including its investment in the renewable diesel complex at Strathcona; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies on reductions to GHG emissions intensity, including but not limited to Strathcona renewable diesel, carbon capture and storage including in connection with hydrogen for the renewable diesel project, recovery technologies and efficiency projects and any changes in the scope, terms, or costs of such projects; for renewable diesel, the availability and cost of locally-sourced and grown feedstock and the supply of renewable diesel to British Columbia in connection with its low-carbon fuel legislation; the amount and timing of emissions reductions, including the impact of lower carbon fuels; that any required support from policymakers and other stakeholders for various new technologies such as carbon capture and storage will be provided; performance of third party service providers; receipt of regulatory approvals in a timely manner; refinery utilization; applicable laws and government policies, including with respect to climate change, GHG emissions reductions and low carbon fuels; the ability to offset any ongoing inflationary pressures; capital allocation including shareholder returns, and capital and environmental expenditures; progression of COVID-19 and its impacts on Imperial's ability to operate its assets; and commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and general market conditions could differ materially depending on a number of factors.

These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and resulting price, differential and margin impacts, including foreign government action with respect to supply levels and prices, the impact of COVID-19 on demand and the occurrence of wars; availability and allocation of capital; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals, including for new technologies that will help the company meet its lower emissions goals; the results of research programs and new technologies, the ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis, and the competitiveness of alternative energy and other emission reduction technologies; failure or delay of supportive policy and market development for the adoption of emerging lower emission energy technologies and other technologies that support emissions reductions; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy, environmental regulation including climate change and greenhouse gas regulation, and actions in response to COVID-19; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; availability and performance of third-party service providers, including in light of restrictions related to COVID-19; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; management effectiveness and disaster response preparedness, including business continuity plans in response to COVID-19; operational hazards and risks; cybersecurity incidents, including increased reliance on remote working arrangements; currency exchange rates; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed in Item 1A risk factors and Item 7 management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations of Imperial Oil Limited's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent interim reports.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to Imperial Oil Limited. Imperial's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Imperial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

In this release all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. This release should be read in conjunction with Imperial's most recent Form 10-K. Note that numbers may not add due to rounding.

The term "project" as used in this release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports.

Imperial's company-wide net-zero goal (Scope 1 and 2) by 2050 is backed by a comprehensive approach centered on detailed emission-reduction roadmaps for its major operated assets. Roadmaps may be updated as needed to reflect technology, policy and other developments, including the development and acquisition of major operated assets. Actions needed to advance the company's 2030 greenhouse gas emissions intensity reductions plans are incorporated into its medium-term business plans, which are updated annually. The reference case for planning beyond 2030 is based on the ExxonMobil's Energy Outlook research and publication, which contains demand and supply projections based on assessment of current trends in technology, government policies, consumer preferences, geopolitics, and economic development. Reflective of the existing global policy environment, the Energy Outlook does not project the degree of required future policy and technology advancement and deployment for the world, or Imperial, to meet net-zero goals by 2050. As future policies and technology advancements emerge, they will be incorporated into the Outlook, and the company's business plans will be updated accordingly.

Individual projects or opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, company planning process, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. The company's plans to reduce emissions are good-faith efforts based on current relevant data and methodology, which could be changed or refined.

Attachment I Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars, unless noted 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) Total revenues and other income 14,453 12,312 59,670 37,590 Total expenses 12,174 11,201 50,186 34,307 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,279 1,111 9,484 3,283 Income taxes 552 298 2,144 804 Net income (loss) 1,727 813 7,340 2,479 Net income (loss) per common share (dollars) 2.87 1.18 11.47 3.48 Net income (loss) per common share - assuming dilution (dollars) 2.86 1.18 11.44 3.48 Other Financial Data Gain (loss) on asset sales, after tax - 9 241 43 Total assets at December 31 43,524 40,782 Total debt at December 31 4,155 5,176 Shareholders' equity at December 31 22,413 21,735 Capital employed at December 31 26,593 26,931 Dividends declared on common stock Total 266 185 932 729 Per common share (dollars) 0.44 0.27 1.46 1.03 Millions of common shares outstanding At December 31 584.2 678.1 Average - assuming dilution 603.0 689.5 641.5 713.2

Attachment II Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total cash and cash equivalents at period end 3,749 2,153 3,749 2,153 Operating Activities Net income (loss) 1,727 813 7,340 2,479 Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and depletion 465 545 1,897 1,977 (Gain) loss on asset sales (3 ) (10 ) (158 ) (49 ) Deferred income taxes and other 281 75 (77 ) 91 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 345 (16 ) 1,485 363 All other items - net (18 ) 225 (5 ) 615 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 2,797 1,632 10,482 5,476 Investing Activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (492 ) (424 ) (1,526 ) (1,108 ) Proceeds from asset sales 18 24 904 81 Additional investments - - (6 ) - Loans to equity companies - net 1 1 10 15 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities (473 ) (399 ) (618 ) (1,012 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities (2,151 ) (955 ) (8,268 ) (3,082 )

Attachment III Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) Upstream 531 545 3,645 1,395 Downstream 1,188 250 3,622 895 Chemical 41 64 204 361 Corporate and other (33 ) (46 ) (131 ) (172 ) Net income (loss) 1,727 813 7,340 2,479 Revenues and other income Upstream 4,332 4,252 19,764 15,831 Downstream 15,919 14,453 64,985 34,786 Chemical 422 449 1,976 1,758 Eliminations / Corporate and other (6,220 ) (6,842 ) (27,055 ) (14,785 ) Revenues and other income 14,453 12,312 59,670 37,590 Purchases of crude oil and products Upstream 1,787 1,712 7,971 7,492 Downstream 13,110 12,980 55,569 29,505 Chemical 260 273 1,330 966 Eliminations (6,264 ) (6,843 ) (27,128 ) (14,789 ) Purchases of crude oil and products 8,893 8,122 37,742 23,174 Production and manufacturing Upstream 1,438 1,266 5,491 4,661 Downstream 447 406 1,640 1,445 Chemical 80 65 273 210 Eliminations - - - - Production and manufacturing 1,965 1,737 7,404 6,316 Selling and general Upstream - - - - Downstream 179 156 653 572 Chemical 23 22 85 90 Eliminations / Corporate and other 55 37 144 122 Selling and general 257 215 882 784 Capital and exploration expenditures Upstream 364 266 1,128 632 Downstream 94 168 295 476 Chemical 5 2 10 8 Corporate and other 25 5 57 24 Capital and exploration expenditures 488 441 1,490 1,140 Exploration expenses charged to Upstream income included above 1 26 5 32

Attachment IV Operating statistics Fourth Quarter Twelve Months 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) production (thousands of barrels per day) Kearl 201 191 172 186 Cold Lake 141 142 144 140 Syncrude (a) 87 79 77 71 Conventional 6 11 8 10 Total crude oil production 435 423 401 407 NGLs available for sale - 2 1 1 Total crude oil and NGL production 435 425 402 408 Gross natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day) 37 121 85 120 Gross oil-equivalent production (b) 441 445 416 428 (thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day) Net crude oil and NGL production (thousands of barrels per day) Kearl 184 179 157 178 Cold Lake 105 119 106 114 Syncrude (a) 77 68 63 62 Conventional 6 11 8 9 Total crude oil production 372 377 334 363 NGLs available for sale - 1 1 1 Total crude oil and NGL production 372 378 335 364 Net natural gas production (millions of cubic feet per day) 37 112 83 115 Net oil-equivalent production (b) 378 397 349 383 (thousands of oil-equivalent barrels per day) Kearl blend sales (thousands of barrels per day) 277 272 236 264 Cold Lake blend sales (thousands of barrels per day) 186 189 188 187 NGL sales (thousands of barrels per day) (c) - - 1 - Average realizations (Canadian dollars) Bitumen (per barrel) 59.85 65.53 84.67 57.91 Synthetic crude oil (per barrel) 115.22 92.54 125.46 81.61 Conventional crude oil (per barrel) 67.91 70.09 97.45 59.84 NGL (per barrel) - 62.07 64.92 35.87 Natural gas (per thousand cubic feet) 5.54 4.92 5.69 3.83 Refinery throughput (thousands of barrels per day) 433 416 418 379 Refinery capacity utilization (percent) 101 97 98 89 Petroleum product sales (thousands of barrels per day) Gasolines 242 240 229 224 Heating, diesel and jet fuels 180 180 176 160 Lube oils and other products 41 44 47 45 Heavy fuel oils 24 32 23 27 Net petroleum products sales 487 496 475 456 Petrochemical sales (thousands of tonnes) 193 194 842 831 (a) Syncrude gross and net production included bitumen and other products that were exported to the operator's facilities using an existing interconnect pipeline. Gross bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day) 2 3 3 1 Net bitumen and other products production (thousands of barrels per day) 2 2 3 1 (b) Gas converted to oil-equivalent at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels. (c) NGL sales round to 0 in 2021.

Attachment V Net income (loss) per Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) common share - diluted (a) millions of Canadian dollars Canadian dollars 2018 First Quarter 516 0.62 Second Quarter 196 0.24 Third Quarter 749 0.94 Fourth Quarter 853 1.08 Year 2,314 2.86 2019 First Quarter 293 0.38 Second Quarter 1,212 1.57 Third Quarter 424 0.56 Fourth Quarter 271 0.36 Year 2,200 2.88 2020 First Quarter (188 ) (0.25 ) Second Quarter (526 ) (0.72 ) Third Quarter 3 - Fourth Quarter (1,146 ) (1.56 ) Year (1,857 ) (2.53 ) 2021 First Quarter 392 0.53 Second Quarter 366 0.50 Third Quarter 908 1.29 Fourth Quarter 813 1.18 Year 2,479 3.48 2022 First Quarter 1,173 1.75 Second Quarter 2,409 3.63 Third Quarter 2,031 3.24 Fourth Quarter 1,727 2.86 Year 7,340 11.44 (a) Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period. The sum of the quarters presented may not add to the year total.

Attachment VI

Non-GAAP financial measures and other specified financial measures

Certain measures included in this document are not prescribed by U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These measures constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" under Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G, and "specified financial measures" under National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, and other information required by these regulations, have been provided. Non-GAAP financial measures and specified financial measures are not standardized financial measures under GAAP and do not have a standardized definition. As such, these measures may not be directly comparable to measures presented by other companies, and should not be considered a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the total cash flows from operating activities less the changes in operating assets and liabilities in the period. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is cash flows from (used in) operating activities within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. Management believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. Changes in working capital is equal to "Changes in operating assets and liabilities" as disclosed in the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows and in Attachment II of this document. This measure assesses the cash flows at an operating level, and as such, does not include proceeds from asset sales as defined in Cash flows from operating activities and asset sales in the Frequently Used Terms section of the company's annual Form 10-K.

Reconciliation of cash flows from (used in) operating activities excluding working capital

Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 2,797 1,632 10,482 5,476 Less changes in working capital Changes in operating assets and liabilities 345 (16 ) 1,485 363 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities excl. working capital 2,452 1,648 8,997 5,113

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is cash flows from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and equity company investments plus proceeds from asset sales. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is cash flows from (used in) operating activities within the company's Consolidated statement of cash flows. This measure is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities (including but not limited to dividends and share purchases) after investment in the business.

Reconciliation of free cash flow

Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of cash flows Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 2,797 1,632 10,482 5,476 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (492 ) (424 ) (1,526 ) (1,108 ) Proceeds from asset sales 18 24 904 81 Additional investments - - (6 ) - Loans to equity companies - net 1 1 10 15 Free cash flow 2,324 1,233 9,864 4,464

Net income (loss) excluding identified items

Net income (loss) excluding identified items is a non-GAAP financial measure that is total net income (loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $100 million in a given quarter. The net income (loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment in a given quarter may be less than $100 million when the item impacts several segments or several periods. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is net income (loss) within the company's Consolidated statement of income. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The company believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends, and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Net income (loss) excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All identified items are presented on an after-tax basis.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) excluding identified items

Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of income Net income (loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,727 813 7,340 2,479 Less identified items included in Net income (loss) Gain/(loss) on sale of assets - - 208 - Subtotal of identified items - - 208 - Net income (loss) excluding identified items 1,727 813 7,132 2,479

Cash operating costs (cash costs)

Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure that consists of total expenses, less costs that are non-cash in nature, including, Purchases of crude oil and products, Federal excise taxes and fuel charge, Depreciation and depletion, Non-service pension and postretirement benefit, and Financing. The components of cash operating costs include (1) Production and manufacturing, (2) Selling and general and (3) Exploration, from the company's Consolidated statement of income, and as disclosed in Attachment III of this document. The sum of these income statement lines serve as an indication of cash operating costs and does not reflect the total cash expenditures of the company. The most directly comparable financial measure that is disclosed in the financial statements is total expenses within the company's Consolidated statement of income. This measure is useful for investors to understand the company's efforts to optimize cash through disciplined expense management.

Reconciliation of cash operating costs

Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of Income Total expenses 12,174 11,201 50,186 34,307 Less: Purchases of crude oil and products 8,893 8,122 37,742 23,174 Federal excise taxes and fuel charge 563 524 2,179 1,928 Depreciation and depletion 465 545 1,897 1,977 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit 4 10 17 42 Financing 26 22 60 54 Total cash operating costs 2,223 1,978 8,291 7,132

Components of cash operating costs

Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 From Imperial's Consolidated statement of Income Production and manufacturing 1,965 1,737 7,404 6,316 Selling and general 257 215 882 784 Exploration 1 26 5 32 Cash operating costs 2,223 1,978 8,291 7,132

Segment contributions to total cash operating costs

Fourth Quarter Twelve Months millions of Canadian dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Upstream 1,439 1,292 5,496 4,693 Downstream 626 562 2,293 2,017 Chemicals 103 87 358 300 Corporate / Eliminations 55 37 144 122 Cash operating costs 2,223 1,978 8,291 7,132

Unit cash operating cost (unit cash costs)

Unit cash operating costs is a non-GAAP ratio. Unit cash operating costs (unit cash costs) is calculated by dividing cash operating costs by total gross oil-equivalent production, and is calculated for the Upstream segment, as well as the major Upstream assets. Cash operating costs is a non-GAAP financial measure and is disclosed and reconciled above. This measure is useful for investors to understand the expense management efforts of the company's major assets as a component of the overall Upstream segment. Unit cash operating cost, as used by management, does not directly align with the definition of "Average unit production costs" as set out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and disclosed in the company's SEC Form 10-K.

Components of unit cash operating cost

Fourth Quarter 2022 2021 millions of Canadian dollars Upstream (a) Kearl Cold Lake Syncrude Upstream (a) Kearl Cold Lake Syncrude Production and manufacturing 1,438 673 327 393 1,266 561 315 333 Selling and general - - - - - - - - Exploration 1 - - - 26 - - - Cash operating costs 1,439 673 327 393 1,292 561 315 333 Gross oil-equivalent production 441 201 141 87 445 191 142 79 (thousands of barrels per day) Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb) 35.47 36.39 25.21 49.10 31.56 31.93 24.11 45.82 USD converted at the quarterly average forex 26.25 26.93 18.66 36.33 24.93 25.22 19.05 36.20 2022 US$0.74; 2021 US$0.79

Twelve Months 2022 2021 millions of Canadian dollars Upstream (a) Kearl Cold Lake Syncrude Upstream (a) Kearl Cold Lake Syncrude Production and manufacturing 5,491 2,353 1,344 1,563 4,661 1,902 1,117 1,388 Selling and general - - - - - - - - Exploration 5 - - - 32 - - - Cash operating costs 5,496 2,353 1,344 1,563 4,693 1,902 1,117 1,388 Gross oil-equivalent production 416 172 144 77 428 186 140 71 (thousands of barrels per day) Unit cash operating cost ($/oeb) 36.20 37.48 25.57 55.61 30.04 28.02 21.86 53.56 USD converted at the YTD average forex 27.87 28.86 19.69 42.82 24.03 22.42 17.49 42.85 2022 US$0.77; 2021 US$0.80 (a) Upstream includes Imperial's share of Kearl, Cold Lake, Syncrude and other.

After more than a century, Imperial continues to be an industry leader in applying technology and innovation to responsibly develop Canada's energy resources. As Canada's largest petroleum refiner, a major producer of crude oil, a key petrochemical producer and a leading fuels marketer from coast to coast, our company remains committed to high standards across all areas of our business.

