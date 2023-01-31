Anzeige
31.01.2023 | 15:02
DirectTrust Seeking Nominations for New Board Directors

Nominees for three-year term sought from constituencies reflecting organization's diverse membership

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / DirectTrust, a non-profit healthcare industry alliance created to support secure, identity-verified electronic exchanges of protected health information, today announced a call for nominations for new Board Directors.

"DirectTrust's goal is to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across the continuum of healthcare, thus improving health and care for all people," said DirectTrust Board Chair Dan Soule, VP Operations, Special Projects at Health Catalyst. "We are seeking experienced leaders and innovators who have an interest in collaborating toward this mission and further developing DirectTrust's value proposition."

A volunteer position, DirectTrust's Directors support the work of the organization with mission-based leadership and strategic governance. DirectTrust's Board of Directors is relatively small and unusually active, working with the CEO on policy, strategy, industry relationships, technological advances, and the end-user experience, including consumers, families, payers, and healthcare providers.

DirectTrust is committed to developing a diverse, inclusive, and equitable environment where all Directors, staff, volunteers, and members feel appreciated for their breadth of experience stemming from diversity in gender, age, race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation or identity, disability, education, and other differences and experiences.

Nominees for a three-year term commencing June 2023 must be (or become) and remain a member in good standing of DirectTrust. They are sought from various industry groups representative of DirectTrust's membership categories, including:

  • DirectTrust network service providers
  • Users of DirectTrust network services
  • Healthcare providers or provider organizations
  • Providers of services to healthcare or social service providers
  • Organizations providing social services that affect health
  • Payers of health services
  • Financiers in the health sector
  • Biopharmaceutical companies
  • Governmental agencies
  • Educational or scientific research organizations
  • Patient or consumer advocates
  • Participant in a DirectTrust Standards Consensus Body

Letters of interest with bios may be sent to Kelly Gwynn at Kelly.Gwynn@DirectTrust.org. The complete job description can be found here with the deadline for submissions COB March 20, 2023.

About DirectTrust
DirectTrust is a non-profit, vendor-neutral alliance dedicated to instilling trust in the exchange of health data. The organization serves as a forum for a consensus-driven community focused on health communication, an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards development organization, an accreditation and certification body through EHNAC (the Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission), and a developer of trust frameworks and supportive services for secure information exchange like Direct Secure Messaging and trusted, compliant document submission.

The goal of DirectTrust is to develop, promote, and, as necessary, help enforce the rules and best practices necessary to maintain privacy, security, and trust for stakeholders across and beyond healthcare. In addition, DirectTrust is committed to fostering widespread public confidence in the interoperable exchange of health information while promoting quality service, innovation, cooperation, and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit: DirectTrust.org.

SOURCE: DirectTrust

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737244/DirectTrust-Seeking-Nominations-for-New-Board-Directors

