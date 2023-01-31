Overnight Glasses Introduces A New Page Where They Gathered Every Information, Resource, And Online Feature One Might Need When Buying Eyeglasses Online

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Overnight Glasses is an online prescription glasses store that was created by experienced members of the optical industry to counter the established turnaround time that it takes to make a new pair of glasses.

If an order is placed before 12:00 pm PST, you can get a complete pair of prescription glasses the Next Day, guaranteed. You will also find an extensive selection of premium lenses, coatings, and prescription eyewear for heavily discounted prices, which are all FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and ANSI (American National Standards Institute) approved.

The company has now introduced a new page on its website where its professional team has gathered every piece of relevant information, resource, and online feature that you may need when ordering your new pair of prescription glasses online.

Easy Way To Find Your Ideal Eyeglasses

Overnight Glasses includes all the information necessary, including glasses sorted by face shape, frame shape, frame material, color, and style, as well as details on how to order your new glasses to help you find your perfect prescription glasses for any occasion.

The website also has a new virtual try-on feature, where anyone can try out different frames to choose the one that suits them the most, along with a comprehensive collection of customer reviews, basic filters like brands, types, and best sellers, and multiple resources to assist you in narrowing down your decision.

Overnight Glasses offers prescription glasses from a selection of high-quality brands, such as Armani Exchange, Calvin Klein, Capri, and Oakley, that come in a wide range of colors, materials, and styles like full rim, half rim, rimless, oversized, and clip-on.

The company's new interactive guides show you the ideal glasses to match your face shapes, such as:

Round Face Shape

Heart Face Shape

Diamond Face Shape

Oval Face Shape

Square Face Shape

Additionally, Overnight Glasses has an in-depth section to help you read through the different glasses types and their unique specifications to assist you in choosing the best eyeglasses for your needs.

Progressive Prescription Glasses

Progressive eyeglasses seamlessly combine several vision corrections and are the most popular solution for Presbyopia.

The frames in this category have sufficient lens height in order to successfully accommodate for progressive segment.

Prescription Reading Glasses

Prescription reading glasses not only magnify your field of view but also address any underlying sight issues you have by being fitted with your exact prescription.

Overnight Glasses has a wide selection that suits a variety of budgets, as well as a full range of designer reading glasses.

Prescription Distance Glasses

Having poor distance vision is more than an inconvenience as if it is not managed properly; it can drastically lower your quality of life.

Glasses for distance vision have been around for centuries and are believed to have roots in Italy - based on what paintings from the Renaissance era suggest.

Overnight Glasses has a collection of distance glasses that are both stylish and functional and can be delivered to your home in just 24 hours.

Bifocal Prescription Glasses

Do you have multiple pairs of glasses at home for different purposes? If so, buying a pair of bifocal glasses from Overnight Glasses could work out to be the perfect solution for you.

Bifocal glasses conveniently pack two prescriptions into one lens, enabling people to have their reading glasses and "regular" glasses whenever they need them.

