Dienstag, 31.01.2023
WKN: A0B6SJ ISIN: LT0000101446 Ticker-Symbol: YK3 
31.01.23
08:05 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
31.01.2023 | 15:10
Trading will be suspended in Panevežio statybos trestas AB shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Panevežio statybos trestas AB
shares (PTR1L, ISIN code LT0000101446) on 01-02-2023 until announcement of
inside information. 

The trading will be suspended on the request of the Issuer due to upcoming
repeated extraordinary meeting of shareholders. 

Notice on trading resumption will follow by a separate decision of Nasdaq
Vilnius after the announcement of inside information. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
