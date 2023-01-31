Trading will be suspended in Panevežio statybos trestas AB shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Panevežio statybos trestas AB shares (PTR1L, ISIN code LT0000101446) on 01-02-2023 until announcement of inside information. The trading will be suspended on the request of the Issuer due to upcoming repeated extraordinary meeting of shareholders. Notice on trading resumption will follow by a separate decision of Nasdaq Vilnius after the announcement of inside information. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.