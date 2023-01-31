Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.01.2023
WKN: A2AFX9 ISIN: SE0008040653 
Frankfurt
31.01.23
10:24 Uhr
3,535 Euro
-0,015
-0,42 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUMANA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUMANA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4903,60016:25
GlobeNewswire
31.01.2023 | 15:10
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Humana AB at XSTO (7/23)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO



Issuer:     Humana AB, LEI: 549300A5X3MXUDS67N81              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:   HUM SE0008040653                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Humana AB on 
         January 31, 2023 at 14.49 CET                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous    The opening auction starts at 15.05 CET followed by continuous 
 trading from:  trading from 15.15 CET, January 31, 2023           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     N/A                              
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50          
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
