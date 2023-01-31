Lilium GmbH: Lilium joins forces with GKN Aerospace for Lilium Jet's Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS)

Companies will work together to design, build and integrate the EWIS for Lilium's type-conforming aircraft

Final assembly of the Lilium Jet is due to start in 2023

MUNICH, Germany and HOOGERHEIDE, Netherlands, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing ("eVTOL") jet, and GKN Aerospace, the world-leading developer of sustainable aerospace technology, have signed an agreement to work together to design and build an integrated and certifiable EWIS solution.

From its facility in the Netherlands, GKN Aerospace will build the EWIS hardware sets and support Lilium with on-site installation into the Lilium Jet at Lilium's final assembly line at Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany. GKN Aerospace has a significant track record in the design and build of certifiable EWIS solutions within the aerospace industry.

The scope of the collaboration covers the integrated design of the low voltage and high voltage electrical interconnections of the Lilium Jet. This includes:

integration of all wire bundles in the Lilium Jet;

integration of the electrical EWIS components into operational systems to safely fly the Lilium Jet; and

development of innovative high voltage, high power interconnection solutions.



For Lilium, this agreement represents an important step towards final assembly of the conforming aircraft due to begin later this year. Lilium already has agreements in place for aerostructures, avionics, battery cells, energy management systems, e-motors, propulsion system, aircraft interior and landing gear, among others.

For GKN Aerospace, the partnership aligns perfectly with the company's mission to be the most trusted and sustainable partner in the sky. GKN Aerospace is already making significant investments in sustainable aviation, which includes full electric, hybrid-electric, and hydrogen-powered aircraft technology. The Lilium Jet is a valuable addition to GKN Aerospace's sustainable aircraft portfolio.

Yves Yemsi, Chief Operating Officer at Lilium, said: "We're proud to have brought another outstanding aerospace player onto the Lilium Jet team. GKN Aerospace has enormous experience developing certifiable EWIS systems and impressed us with their dedicated offering for the Lilium Jet. We are looking forward to driving ahead on our program with GKN Aerospace at our side."

John Pritchard, President Business line Civil Airframe at GKN Aerospace commented: "We are delighted to partner with Lilium; this collaboration provides a great opportunity to leverage and build on the capabilities each company brings. Companies like Lilium will be delivering the solutions that will enable passengers to travel sustainably and help deliver net zero carbon by 2050. We're proud to be on board and helping that reality come to life with our advanced technology."

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States and Brazil, Lilium's 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About GKN Aerospace

GKN Aerospace is the world's leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier, with a mission to be the most trusted and sustainable partner in the sky. As a global company serving the world's leading aircraft manufacturers, GKN Aerospace designs, manufactures and delivers an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies - for use in commercial and defense aircraft ranging from helicopters, business jets, passenger planes and advanced air mobility vehicles to the most advanced fighter aircraft. In line with its mission, GKN Aerospace is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Lightweight composites, additive manufacturing, electrical wiring interconnection systems and innovative engine systems help to reduce emissions and weight on today's aircraft, while it collaborates with global partners to accelerate the development of zero-emission aircraft technologies, including hydrogen-powered propulsion and all-electric flight. GKN Aerospace is market leading in aerostructures and engine systems, with 15,000 employees across its 38 manufacturing locations in 12 countries.

