Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
31.01.2023 | 15:46
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Copenhagen Capital A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new share class

As per 3 February 2023, a new share class, issued by Copenhagen Capital A/S -
40% Præferenceaktier 2032 - will be admitted to trading and official listing. 



ISIN:     DK0061930641           
-------------------------------------------------
Name:     Copenhagen Capital 40% Pref 2032 
-------------------------------------------------
Volume:    12,500,000 shares (DKK 12,500,000)
-------------------------------------------------
Face value:  DKK 1               
-------------------------------------------------
Short name:  CPHCAP PREF32           
-------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID: 282215              
-------------------------------------------------



Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183  
---------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table
---------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE          
---------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:     Yes           
---------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183  
---------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.