Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Copenhagen Capital A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new share class

As per 3 February 2023, a new share class, issued by Copenhagen Capital A/S - 40% Præferenceaktier 2032 - will be admitted to trading and official listing. ISIN: DK0061930641 ------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital 40% Pref 2032 ------------------------------------------------- Volume: 12,500,000 shares (DKK 12,500,000) ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP PREF32 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 282215 ------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 --------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE --------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes --------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 --------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66