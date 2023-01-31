Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA3E ISIN: US36467X2062 Ticker-Symbol: GI11 
Frankfurt
31.01.23
09:07 Uhr
2,340 Euro
-0,002
-0,09 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.01.2023 | 15:48
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gaming Innovation Group confirms Switzerland market entry

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has today completed its deal with an established land-based and digital casino operator in Switzerland for the provision of its award-winning player account management platform (PAM), following a Head of Terms agreement announced on 10 January, 2023.

The deal carries extra significance as confirmation of GiG's first entry into the burgeoning Swiss igaming marketplace. GiG's arrival extends its growing footprint within Europe, as part of a wider commitment to localised specialisation in complex regulated markets, worldwide.

GiG's innovative and proprietary Platform is well positioned to complement the rapid growth aspirations of operators in Switzerland, with the local market anticipated to increase almost €100m this year, to over €440m GGR by 2024, according to information supplied by H2 Gambling Data.

The full agreement has been signed for an initial period of five years with the opportunity to be further renewed, and is projected to go-live in Q1 2024.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG said: "Given the expanding scope of opportunity for operators in the region, we're delighted to be entering the Swiss market in partnership with an established land-based brand. Our considerable experience at delivering robust and innovative solutions to retail organisations in highly complex regulated business, continues to help our reputation as a provider of choice."

For further information, please contact:
Richard Brown, CEO GiG, richard.brown@gig.com, +34 661599025

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is to be the industry-leading platform and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK.

www.gig.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-confirms-switzerland-market-entry-301734867.html

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
GAMING INNOVATION GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.