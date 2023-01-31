Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports December 31, 2022 Results

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF) (Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company earned $1,325,000 (or $0.0.46 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to $1,707,000 (or $0.60 per average share outstanding) in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company earned $3,907,000 (or $1.37 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022 and $4,685,000 (or $1.64 per average share outstanding) for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios at December 31, 2022 were 22.73%, 23.34%, 13.02% and 22.73% respectively. Tier one capital was $57,408,000 and total risk-based capital was $58,943,000 while book capital reflected a temporary after-tax accumulated other comprehensive loss stemming from net unrealized securities available-for-sale market value depreciation. As with many other insured depository institutions nation-wide, the Company's securities portfolio has been adversely impacted by rising interest rates.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 489,660 shares, or 17.12% on December 31, 2022.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on December 31, 2022, the Company employed 80 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty-two (32) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, twenty-nine (29) employees are full-time and there are three (3) part-time employees. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status limits the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cnbthebankonline.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31 December 31 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 5,177 $ 3,168 Interest bearing deposits with banks 1,158 30,164 Total cash and cash equivalents 6,335 33,332 Securities available for sale 170,268 194,936 Restricted investments in bank stock 630 145 Loans 201,423 216,639 Allowance for loan losses (1,535 ) (2,093 ) Net loans 199,888 214,546 Premises and equipment 2,517 2,580 Accrued Interest receivable 2,203 1,719 Investment in Life Insurance 17,987 17,655 Other Real estate owned - 3,399 Other assets 8,546 3,663 Total assets $ 408,374 $ 471,975 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 165,551 $ 167,513 Interest bearing 201,914 235,299 Total deposits 367,465 402,812 Short -Term borrowings 6,715 - Other liabilities 1,736 4,181 Total liabilities 375,916 406,993 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2022 and 2021. 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 63,073 62,141 Accumulated other comprehensive income (25,271 ) 8,185 Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2022 and 2021 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 32,458 64,982 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 408,374 $ 471,975

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31 Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans 2,033 2,197 $ 8,329 $ 9,536 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 1,172 1,015 4,694 3,956 Exempt from federal income taxes 519 299 2,069 944 Other 28 24 67 70 Total Interest income 3,752 3,535 15,159 14,506 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 39 56 186 228 Interest on short-term borrowings 112 - 207 - Total Interest expense 151 56 393 228 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,601 3,479 14,766 14,278 PROVISION(CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES - 550 (561 ) 550 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION(CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES 3,601 2,929 15,327 13,728 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust income 323 379 1,400 1,505 Service charges on deposit accounts 151 174 642 690 Net Security gains(losses) - 1,455 (11 ) 1,490 Gain (Loss) on sale of other real estate 102 (1,060 ) Income from investment in life insurance 426 549 799 917 Other income 24 122 173 235 Total other operating income 1,026 2,679 1,943 4,837 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 1,776 2,062 7,238 7,563 Net occupancy expense 191 207 733 790 Furniture and equipment 132 119 490 478 Pennsylvania shares tax 147 165 602 644 Legal and professional 138 262 555 569 FDIC Insurance expense 31 22 120 110 Other real estate expenses 3 117 197 119 Other expenses 789 751 3,168 2,891 Total other operating expenses 3,207 3,705 13,103 13,164 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,420 1,903 4,167 5,401 Income tax expense 95 196 260 716 Net income $ 1,325 $ 1,707 $ 3,907 $ 4,685 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings Per Share 0.46 0.60 1.37 1.64

