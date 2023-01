DJ Subscribers: Disregard Northvolt AB Release on Jan. 30

"Northvolt AB IPO and Takeover is comming" published at 0838 GMT on Jan. 30, 2023 has been removed. The company said the release was false and did not come from Northvolt.

January 31, 2023 09:37 ET (14:37 GMT)