Dienstag, 31.01.2023
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 
Tradegate
31.01.23
17:52 Uhr
123,54 Euro
-1,26
-1,01 %
31.01.2023 | 16:30
International Business Machines Corp - Dividend Declaration

International Business Machines Corp - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 31


IBM BOARD APPROVES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2023 -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per common share, payable March 10, 2023 to stockholders of record February 10, 2023. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Contact:

Tim Davidson
914-844-7847
tfdavids@us.ibm.com

