International Business Machines Corp - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, January 31
IBM BOARD APPROVES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND
ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2023 -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per common share, payable March 10, 2023 to stockholders of record February 10, 2023. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.
Contact:
Tim Davidson
914-844-7847
tfdavids@us.ibm.com
IBM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de