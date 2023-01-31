US researchers have conducted case studies on the successful deployment of distributed renewables in the state of Alaska. In one study, two cities installed 223.5 kW solar PV arrays coupled with 351 kWh batteries and 250 kW inverters, in addition to cold climate heat pumps.Scientists from the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and the Renewable Energy Alaska Project have compiled five case studies for solar, wind, hydropower, and biomass deployment in communities across the Arctic region of Alaska. In one of the case studies, the communities of Shungnak and Kobuk deployed a solar-plus-storage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...