2022 sales amount to €22 million, 10% above target

Positive EBITDA of nearly €3 million

Cash position of €6.2 million as of December, 31 2022

Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:ALCHI), a video streaming platform also dedicated to the creation of subscription video on demand (SVoD) or financed by advertising (FAST1) for brands and companies as well as the general public, announces its consolidated annual sales2

Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra, CEO of Alchimie, comments: "The 2022 fiscal year can be characterized by a successful phase of restructuring of the Company and the development of new growth drivers, which we expect to start generating revenues in early 2023. We have outperformed our initial sales targets and achieved operational profitability with an EBITDA close to €3 million. In 2023, Alchimie will continue to diversify its offer, namely through indirect distribution networks, while remaining particularly cautious about its cost structure".

The concentration of the Company's resources on high-potential channels has been successful, allowing Alchimie to exceed its sales target of €20 million. This positive level of activity can be mainly explained by the performance of the subscriber bases in France and Germany.

Continued development of diversified offerings

The year 2022 is marked by the development of the Company's BtoBtoC activities with the signing of contracts at the end of 2022, which should generate the first incomes in the coming months. Alchimie now provides its video platform offer to brands such as Decathlon (launch of the Sportunivers.tv channel based on Sport, Well-being and Discovery topics), Dekuple (launch of the channel specializing in Edutainment, Humanity Junior, a continuation of Humanity), or even Système U with the launch of 17 channels in the Alchimie portfolio about Science, Passions, History and Nature.

Besides, Alchimie has strengthened its position in the FAST channels segment thanks to the signing of a partnership with LG Channels. Likewise, its collaboration with Samsung TV Plus, several million LG Smart TV users based in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Italy have free access to 23 channels edited by Alchimie. Alchimie will expand its offering in this market with the launch of new channels in France and Spain. The Company has recently signed agreements with FreeWheel and Goldbach, players specialized in the supply of advertising platforms in Europe, with the aim of increasing the monetization of its content catalogue.

Finally, the development of the channel publishing offer for brands should demonstrate its potential over course of the first half of the year in an uncertain global economic context.

2023 Strategy and Outlook

After the end of the service on Orange Portal on January 31, 2023, Alchimie aims to generate sales of approximately €12 million for the current fiscal year, generated mainly by its historical service subscriber bases.

Although declining, these subscriber bases will contribute to the stabilization of the Company's sales. The marketing of diversified offers will enable the return to sales growth in 2024.

Indeed, the Company intends to accelerate the marketing of the functionalities of its video hosting and streaming platform to meet the challenges of corporate communication (internal and external), customer experience extension, loyalty and information.

The Company will continue to manage its activities by maintaining rigorous cost management and is targeting a positive EBITDA at the end of 2023.

Regarding financial resources, Alchimie does not plan to call on the market given its cash position of €6.2 million at the end of December 2022.

Next financial release: 2022 annual results, on April 25, 2023 after market close

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a unique video streaming platform, which allows companies and designers to create their own video channel. Alchimie has a video content catalog established among 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (The Big Issue, Army Stories, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Scène de Crime, Point de Vue) which are then distributed on more than 20 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Movistar, Samsung, LG, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues.

For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com

1 FAST: Free Ad-supported Streaming TV, linear OTT channels financed by advertising

2 Data in line with the Company's accounting policies, unchanged from fiscal year 2021; 2022 figures are unaudited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005822/en/

Contacts:

Alchimie

Stéphane Taillefer

CFO

investors@alchimie.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean/Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94