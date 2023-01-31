San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - Las Vegas showcased the latest and most innovative Web3 technology companies at this year's CES. More than 100,000 people attended the event to discover blockchain technology providers. EQBR attended CES to announce their US expansion.

Thousands of guests attended the event, including CXOs, key investors, media partners, and other industry experts who explored EQBR as a web3 technology alternative. EQBR and guests discussed the intersection of enterprise and Web3 at the Chandelier Bar at the Cosmopolitan. Companies like TikTok, Deloitte, Theta Labs, and more took part in the event and learned about EQBR.





EQBR's booth featured product demos

Experiential booths at CES attracted thousands of attendees. As part of the event, Ben Tu, US Head of Growth & Marketing, presented interactive demos to attendees from a variety of Fortune 500 companies, including automotive, consumer products, real estate, finance, technology, and logistics.

EQBR's ease of use and speed were clearly visible to CES attendees. Also demonstrated to the public was EQBR's EQ HUB, an enterprise solution that lets users create their own blockchain networks without coding knowledge. As a result, companies interested in moving to blockchain will be able to see alternatives to hiring huge technology development teams. EQBR's CFO, Heather Golden, said, "EQBR can complement traditional currency systems, while expanding opportunities for digital assets."

At the event, Heather Goldman of EQBR spoke live to CoinDesk about no-code solutions, bridging the Web2 and Web3 gap, and enterprise blockchains' future.





Heather Goldman CoinDesk Interview

As part of EQBR's efforts to grow its US presence, the company met with several potential partners in person to deepen relationships.

