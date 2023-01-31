Regulatory News:

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Targetspot SA (Paris:ALTGS) (Brussels:ALTGS) held on 31 January 2023 approved the change in the company name to Llama Group SA.

The new name opens a new chapter in the history of the company, which has refocused on the Winamp entity and its three brands (Winamp, Jamendo and Bridger) following the sale of the Targetspot-Shoutcast digital audio business to Azerion, the transaction having been finalised on 23 December 2022.

The change in name is accompanied by a new stock market identity. Listed on Euronext Growth in Paris and Brussels, the ticker of the Llama Group share will be ALLAM (previously ALTGS), effective no later than the start of trading on 3 February 2023. The share keeps its current ISIN (BE0974334667).

It also remains eligible for the PEA-PME small caps equity savings plan.

NEXT EVENT

Annual results

26 april 2023 after market close

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a leader and pioneer in digital music. With an extensive know-how covering many sectors of its business, the group owns the iconic music platform Winamp, the copyright management company Bridger and the music licensing company Jamendo. Llama Group aims to build the future of the music industry by continuously investing in the robustness and range of innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and capabilities of music-loving people. The group lives by the values of its companies: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness.

At its core, Winamp has always stood for empowerment and the love of music. Winamp envisions a world where artists and fans are connected like never before through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering them an innovative and easy solution for online copyright collection. And finally, Jamendo allows additional revenue streams to independent artists through licensing. The Llama Group has a strong international footprint and all of its brands operate globally.

