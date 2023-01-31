Bisichi Plc - Death of Sir Michael Heller, Chairman
31 January 2023
BISICHI PLC
DEATH OF SIR MICHAEL HELLER, CHAIRMAN
The Board of Bisichi PLC ("Bisichi" or "the Company") is deeply saddened to announce the death of Sir Michael Heller, the Company's Chairman, on Monday 30 January 2023.
Sir Michael has been a director of Bisichi since 1972 and Chairman since 1981. The Board will provide further updates in due course.
