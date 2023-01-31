FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

31 January 2023

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC:

SIR MICHAEL HELLER, CHAIRMAN, PASSES AWAY

The Board of London & Associated Properties ("LAP" or "the Company") is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sir Michael Heller, the Company's Chairman, on Monday 30 January 2023.

Sir Michael had been at the helm of LAP since he and his family acquired a significant stake in London & Associated Investment Trust ("LAIT") in 1971.

The Board will provide further updates in due course.

ENDS.

Contact:

Baron Phillips, Baron Phillips Associates. Tel: 07767 444193