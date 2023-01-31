Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.01.2023
WKN: A0NJU2 ISIN: CA8672241079 Ticker-Symbol: SM3 
Tradegate
31.01.23
12:33 Uhr
31,055 Euro
-0,330
-1,05 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
ACCESSWIRE
31.01.2023 | 19:50
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suncor Energy: Suncor Adds a High Tech System To Improve Mine Safety

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Suncor's new collision awareness system allows heavy equipment operators to see other vehicles nearby, the vehicle type and how many metres away it is. Based on the vehicle's speed and direction of travel, the system triggers a visual and audible alert if it detects a potential collision risk.

Jason Mercer is a miner and a frontline leader with more than two decades of experience operating heavy equipment. He sees the new collision awareness system as "a game changer" for safety in the mines.

"Given the size of the equipment, some of the tasks we perform and the operating conditions, this new system is, by far, one of the best things I've seen during my time in mining," he says.

Read the full story here.

Suncor Energy, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Suncor Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Suncor Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/suncor-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Suncor Energy

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737520/Suncor-Adds-a-High-Tech-System-To-Improve-Mine-Safety

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.